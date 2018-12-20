Latest convictions from Blackpool Magistrates' Court - Thursday, December 20, 2018

Here is the latest round-up of cases from Blackpool Magistrates' Court.

Brandon Wilson, 20, burglary

Blackpool Magistrates' Court

A spice addict was caught after he left his own blood at the scene of a store robbery.

Brandon Wilson, 20, of Buchanan Street, Blackpool, admitted burgling the Holland and Barratt store in Blackpool town centre and also pleaded guilty to attempting to burgle the nearby WH Smiths.

Wilson had no recollection of what he had done but accepted he had committed the crimes.

He had been under the influence of alcohol and spice.

He was given a one year community order with a drug rehabilitation requirement.

He must also pay Holland and Barratt £200 compensation towards the cost of the goods valued at £436 he stole from them.

The court heard how he had kicked in one of the shop’s windows.

He put his hand through the hole to steal and blood he left from a cut was matched to him by police.

He broke another window at Smiths but did not steal anything.

His lawyer, Trevor Colebourne, told the court: “He is just 20-years-old but has a terrible addiction to drink and this dreadful drug spice.”

Linda Simpkin, 51, theft

A woman stole cheese to sell on so she could buy electricity for her home.

Linda Simpkin, 51, of Kytson Close, North Shore, was desperate for the money to get light and heat.

She went into the Tesco Express store on Central Drive and stole cheese valued at £14.

She was halted outside the shop by a security officer who found the food in her shopping bag.

Alan Cobain, defending, said: “For the last 20 years this woman’s life has been ruined by drugs.

“I doubt whether she would have got £5 for cheese.”

Simpkin was given a six month conditional discharge and must pay £105 court costs after she admitted the theft.

Paul Jones, 47, drink-driving

A man has made his first appearance at court accused of being in charge of a car with excess alcohol in his body while he was a passenger in a vehicle driven by a woman.

Paul Jones, 47, of Hathaway, Marton, is alleged to have committed the offence on December 12 at Blackpool.

He was bailed to January 8 for further inquiries into his case.

Natasha Westhead, 27, and Terri Westhead, 31, theft

Two sisters accused of shoplifting from Bispham’s Spar store were unable to attend court because they had flu, a court was told.

Natasha Westhead, 27, and Terri Westhead, 31, both of Claremont Court, North Shore, both face two offences of theft.

They are alleged to have stolen goods including chocolates and washing products from the Spar on November 18 and 19.

The case was adjourned to January 8.

Anna Jenkinson, 18, drink-driving

A teenage bar worker was caught in the police’s Christmas anti drink-driving crackdown.

Anna Jenkinson was found to be over the limit after police saw her driving at high speed in Poulton.

Jenkinson, 18, of Moss Side Lane, Stalmine, pleaded guilty to driving with excess alcohol.

She was disqualified from driving for 15 months, fined £120 with £85 costs and ordered to pay £30 victims’ surcharge.

Prosecutor, Pam Smith, said a police sergeant parked in Shard Road saw a white Mini pass him at high speed on December 1 at 3.30am.

Jenkinson was stopped on Bull Park Lane and found to be unsteady with slurred speech.

A breath test showed 51 microgrammes of alcohol in her body - 35 is the limit.

Steven Townley, defending, said his client, who had no previous convictions, was a bar worker at the Bull pub, Poulton.

The night of the offence she decided to stay after her shift because it was a friend’s leaving do.

Peter Casey, 26, possessing cocaine

A trainee artist found with cocaine in his hotel room hundreds of pounds of debt he owed to the court cancelled by magistrates.Casey, a 26-year-old father, of Stopford Avenue, Bispham, pleaded guilty to possessing cocaine.

He was fined £320 with £85 costs and £32 victims’ surcharge by Blackpool magistrates who ordered he remain in the court for half-an-hour instead of paying those financial penalties.

Magistrates also heard that he owed £1,025 to the court and agreed to remove £525 worth of that amount.

Presiding magistrate, James Hanna, said: “Because it is so near Christmas we thought we might give you a little light at the end of your financial tunnel.”

The cocaine was found in a room at Norbreck Castle Hotel, Blackpool on November 27. Casey said the drug was for his own use.