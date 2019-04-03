Latest convictions from Blackpool Magistrates' Court - Thursday, April 4, 2019

Have your say

Here are the latest cases from Blackpool Magistrates' Court.

James Bethell, 18, drug-driving

Blackpool Magistrates' Court

A teenager caught by police driving with a by-product of cocaine in his body had been asked to leave the family home because his parents were completely anti-drugs a court was told.

James Bethell, an 18-year-old utilities salesman, who gave his address as Barnfield Close, Thornton, pleaded guilty to drug driving.

He was disqualified from driving for 12 months, fined £180 with £85 costs and ordered to pay £30 victims’ surcharge.

Prosecutor, Andrew Robinson, said police saw Bethell driving a Seat Ibiza on December 28, a little over the speed limit and they stopped him on Devonshire Road.

A blood test showed 667 units of benzoylecgonine, a derivative of cocaine, in his body - 50 is the limit.

David Charnley, defending, said a few days before his client had been stopped he had been to a Boxing Day party, possibly associating with the wrong kind of friends. Bethell had pleaded guilty at the first opportunity and did not intend to repeat the offence.

Mr Charnley added:”He has a family he describes as very anti-drugs, who have asked him to leave the family home.

“He will hopefully rebuild the relationship with his parents and make them see it was a one-off offence.”

Kaysha Beck, 26, drunk and disorderly

A woman upset shoppers in a St Annes supermarket by her drunken behaviour one afternoon.

Kaysha Beck, 26, of Lightbourne Avenue, St Annes, pleaded guilty to being drunk and disorderly.

She was fined £40 with £85 costs and ordered to pay £30 victims’ surcharge.

Prosecutor, Andrew Robinson, said police were called to Sainsbury’s, St Andrews Road, St Annes, on March 14, at 2.20pm.

Beck was in the store shouting and swearing, upsetting customers.

Police repeatedly warned her about her behaviour but she failed to calm down and was arrested.

Defence lawyer, Brett Chappell, said his client had taken very strong pain medication and mixed it with alcohol.

She was embarrassed and ashamed about her behaviour.

Hayley Vollenstree, 19, drunk and disorderly

A drunken teenager refused to go home despite being repeatedly asked to for her own safety by police.

Hayley Vollenestree, 19, of Westcliffe Drive, Layton, pleaded guilty to being drunk and disorderly.

She was given a 12 months conditional discharge and ordered to pay £85 costs with £20 victims’ surcharge.

Prosecutor, Andrew Robinson, said the defendant had been drinking in Blackpool on March 15.

At 8.15pm she fell asleep in a bar and was aggressive to security staff who roused her and asked her to leave.

On the street Vollenestree was sick several times and was abusive to a group of youths.

Stephen Duffy, defending, said his client, who had an alcohol problem, had been advised by a female police officer while in the police station about the Prince’s Trust and Young People’s Services.

She had gone to those groups for help and now hoped to get accommodation in a new flat.

Boy, 17, possession of knife

A teenager said to have been tackled by armed police and had an eight-inch knife taken off him which he was carrying in a popular Golden Mile amusements centre has appeared at court.

The 17-year-old boy from Cleveleys, who can not be identified for legal reasons, is charged with possessing a blade at The Coral Island amusement centre on Blackpool Promenade on Tuesday.

He is also accused of resisting arrest.

The teenager was bailed to appear at Blackpool Youth Court by Blackpool magistrates and must live at his given address as a condition of his bail.

Sharon Abel, 23, assault

A woman accused of pulling her mother’s hair during an argument has made her first appearance at court.

Sharon Abel, 23, of Palatine Road, Blackpool, pleaded not guilty to assaulting her mother.

The offence is alleged to have taken place on March 17 at Blackpool.

Abel was bailed to appear on May 31 for trial.

She must not contact her mother or go to the resort’s Hill Street as conditions of her bail.