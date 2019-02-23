Latest convictions from Blackpool Magistrates' Court - Saturday, February 23, 2019

Have your say

Here are the latest cases from Blackpool Magistrates' Court.

Thomas Smith, 37, threatening behaviour

Blackpool Magistrates' Court

A father-of-four threatened to kill a woman police officer and simulated firing a shotgun.

Thomas Smith was arrested after fighting in the street and punching a man in a shop.

Smith, a 37-year-old former chef, of Haig Road, South Shore, pleaded guilty to threatening behaviour with the intention to cause people to believe immediate violence would be used.

He was sentenced to a 12 month community order with up to 30 days rehabilitation to be supervised by the probation service, put on an eight weeks curfew from 8pm to 6am and ordered to pay £85 costs plus £85 victims’ surcharge.

Prosecutor, Pam Smith, said on January 30 at 3.45pm police received reports Smith was fighting with another man on Waterloo Road and had punched a man in Cash Converters.

Smith was arrested and was extremely irate at the police station saying he wanted “to kill the fat ginger bitch who had arrested him,” adding “She thinks she’s famous on 999 What’s Your

Emergency.”Trevor Colebourne, defending, said his client wanted to apologise to all concerned. Smith had not meant a word of what he said about the female police officer.

He had behaved as he did because of his state of mind and drink.

In a report to the court, probation officer Lesley Whittaker, said Smith’s mother had died in 2016 and he was still grieving for her when his father died last month.

Smith was devastated and started using alcohol to help him cope.

Kelly Jones, 35, theft

A single mother-of-two was caught wearing the Kylie Minogue pink-tinted spectacles she had stolen earlier from an opticians.

Kelly Jones, 35, of Clevedon Road, North Shore, pleaded guilty to three offences of theft from shops in Blackpool town centre and breach of a conditional discharge imposed for shoplifting.

She was sentenced to a 12 month community order with up to 10 days rehabilitation to be supervised by the probation service, put on six months drug rehabilitation and ordered to pay £85 victims’ surcharge.

Prosecutor, Pam Smith, said on January 31 Jones was apprehended by a security officer after he saw her wearing the Kylie Minogue glasses she had stolen earlier from Specsavers.

She was also found with razor blades and make-up valued at £30 she had taken from Wilkinsons and toiletries valued at £9 she had stolen from Poundland.

Jones, who had a record of 70 previous offences, was on post prison sentence supervision at the time of the thefts.

Stephen Duffy, defending, said his client, who had mental health issues, had had an addiction to class A drugs for many years.

Jones had committed the thefts to fund her addiction to drugs.

Susan Hambleton, 54, driving while disqualified and without insurance

A woman was caught behind the wheel of a car when she was banned from driving.

Susan Hambleton, 54, of Frobisher Drive, St Annes, pleaded guilty to driving while disqualified without insurance.

The court heard that on August 1 Hambleton was driving a Nissan Micra at Starr Gate, Blackpool.

Prosecutor, Pam Smith, told magistrates that in September 2015 Hambleton had been banned from the road for 46 months for her second offence of drink-driving and an offence of disqualified driving.

Defence lawyer, Michael Woosnam, asked for a pre-sentence report on his client.

Hambleton’ s case was adjourned for sentence by magistrates.

Jon Lefaye, 34, attempting, for the purposes of obtaining sexual gratification, to cause a 13-year-old child to look at an image of a person engaging in sexual activity

A man has admitted a sex offence involving a child.

Jon Lefaye, 34, of Egerton Road, North Shore, pleaded guilty to attempting, for the purposes of obtaining sexual gratification, to cause a 13-year-old child to look at an image of a person engaging in sexual activity.

The offence took place between in Blackpool between October 11 and November 7 2017.

Prosecutor, Pam Smith, asked for the case to be heard at crown court.

Lefaye was bailed to appear at Preston Crown Court on March 20 by Blackpool magistrates.