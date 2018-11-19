Latest convictions from Blackpool Magistrates' Court - Monday, November 19, 2018

Here is the latest round-up of cases from Blackpool Magistrates' Court.

Michael Heggie, 25, breach of bail conditions

A man banned from seeing his pregnant girlfriend was found by police hiding in her wardrobe.

Michael Heggie, 25, of Northgate, Bispham, pleaded guilty to breaching bail conditions.

He was refused bail by District Judge Jane Goodwin and remanded in custody.

The judge told him: “I did warn you the first time you breached your bail.

You have shown a complete disregard for the conditions attached to your bail.”

Prosecutor, Tracy Yates, said Heggie had denied assaulting his girlfriend and previously been bailed on the condition he did not contact her or go within 100 metres of the Gorton Street Hostel where she was living.

On November 13, at 2.40pm, police received a tip-off that Heggie was at the hostel.

However, when they investigated, Heggie’s girlfriend denied he was there.

But when an officer searched her room he found Heggie hiding in the wardrobe.

It was his second breach of bail

Howard Green, defending, said Heggie’s girlfriend had asked him to go round to the hostel and meet her.

Youth, 17, making false emergency calls

A youth who cost the emergency services thousands of pounds because of his campaign of hoax calls has appeared at court.

The 17-year-old who cannot be named for legal reasons constantly contacted the police,fire and rescue and the coastguard in Blackpool.

He admitted making false emergency calls when he appeared before Blackpool Youth Court.

He was placed on a 12 month Youth Referral Order and was told to pay £20 victim’s surcharge.

Pam Smith,prosecuting, said the cost to the fire service had been estimated at £7,800. The cost to the police was £1,611.

There was no figure available from the coastguard. Brett Chappell, defending, said:”At first glance I was appalled by this list of hoax calls.

They wasted the authorities time and could have put lives at risk.

He has had no guidance in his life. He has no idea of right and wrong. By the age of 12 he was using crack cocaine.”

Christopher Turner, 24, producing cannabis, drunk and disorderly

A man was found growing 11 cannabis plants at his home in Blackpool.

Christopher Turner, 24, of Yates Street, North Shore, pleaded guilty to producing cannabis at a previous address on August 10 last year.

He also admitted being drunk and disorderly at the rear of Redcar Road, North Shore, on the same date.

The court was told that 11 cannabis plants were found being cultivated at Turner’s former home and he had spent £450 on drug-growing equipment from the internet.

Turner was bailed for a pre-sentence report to be prepared and for the potential yield of the cannabis he was growing to be assessed.

Samuel Omelia, 26, assault

A former Fleetwood Town footballer has appeared at court charged with two assaults on an equestrian yard owner.

Samuel Omelia, 26, of Whittam Avenue, Blackpool, denied assaulting Tiffany Ball at Lytham on October 23 and November 4.

Omelia was released on conditional bail pending trial on January 25.

Youths, 16, burglary and criminal damage

Two youths have appeared at court charged with burgling a man’s pigeon loft.

The prosecution claimed at that the pair - both 16 - killed four pigeons by stoning them.

Proceedings against the two who both come from Poulton and who cannot be named for legal reasons were halted after magistrates asked for probation reports to be prepared on them.

They each pleaded guilty to burgling the premises in Poulton and one also admitted damage at the same premises.

Benjamin Gilgrass, 29, criminal damage, drunk and disorderly, resisting police

A man went off the rails when he learnt he had a child he knew nothing about.

Benjamin Gilgrass turned to drink after he was told his previous girlfriend had had a baby girl three-and-a-half years ago and not told him about the child.

Gilgrass, 29, of Devonshire Avenue, Thornton, pleaded guilty to causing damage, being drunk and disorderly and two offences of resisting police.

He was given a two year conditional discharge and ordered to pay £100 compensation with £85 costs plus £20 victims’ surcharge.

Prosecutor, Tracy Yates, said Gilgrass kicked the front door of his mother’s next door neighbour damaging it and resisted when police arrested him on October 13. On October 27, police saw Gilgrass on West Street.

He was drunk, swearing and shouting and being aggressive with two members of the public.

Officers were told Gilgrass had been ejected shortly before after causing some damage at the Revolution bar.

He again resisted when police said they were arresting him.

Stephen Duffy, defending, said his client, who had no previous convictions, had started drinking to excess after learning that a girlfriend he had split-up from about four years ago had had his child but not told him.

Mr Duffy added: “He was upset he had missed three-and-a-half year’s of his daughter’s life without knowing of her existence.

“He says he had not had a drink since October 27. “