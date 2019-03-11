Latest convictions from Blackpool Magistrates' Court - Monday, March 11, 2019

Here is the latest round-up of cases from Blackpool Magistrates' Court.

Matthew Taylor, 26, criminal damage

A man went on the rampage with a brick damaging vehicles on the resort’s Dinmore Avenue.

Matthew Taylor smashed the windscreen of a disabled woman’s car leaving her housebound until the vehicle is fixed and broke the side window of a man’s work van.

Taylor, unemployed, 26, of no fixed address, pleaded guilty to two offences of causing damage.

He was given a 12 months conditional discharge and ordered to pay £200 compensation.

Prosecutor, Pam Smith, said a witness on Dinmore Avenue heard shouting and saw Taylor smash his disabled neighbour’s windscreen on March 4, at 9.30am.

Another resident heard screaming and saw Taylor throwing a brick at a telephone box and then a bus. The man then discovered a window on his van had been shattered.

Taylor, told police he had drunk strong lager, shots and smoked crack cocaine before causing the damage and added he had done it because no-one would help him.

Steven Townley, defending, said his client, who had no previous convictions, had been diagnosed with Aspergers an aspect of which made him prone to using drugs and alcohol.

Taylor had been in a mental health unit in Preston but had left. He had then been given a place in a hostel in Blackpool but said he did not like the manager there and left.

Mr Townley added: “He has chronic mental health problems. The offences appear to have been committed as a cry for help. He was knocking on doors asking for help but said no-one would help him.”

Courtney Fowler, 21, threatening behaviour

A visitor from Scotland shouted a torrent of abuse in Blackpool in the early hours frightening a young mother. Courtney Fowler, who was staying at her grandmother’s in the resort, told police later she had drunk so much she could not remember the incident.

Fowler, unemployed, 21, of Glenriddet Avenue, Kilbirnie, Ayrshire, pleaded guilty to threatening behaviour.

She was fined £80 with £85 costs and ordered to pay £100 compensation plus £30 victims’ surcharge.

Prosecutor, Pam Smith, said a young mother was asleep at her Central Drive home on February 12, at 3.30am, with her one-year-old child in a nearby cot.

The mother was woken by Fowler shouting and swearing. After 10 minutes the mother looking out and saw Fowler jump into her front yard.The window was open and the mother had to quickly shut it as Fowler banged on it yelled vile abuse at the top of her voice and said she would be coming back to get her.

Howard Green, defending, said his client, who had no previous convictions, was ashamed and embarrassed about her behaviour.Fowler, who did not drink frequently, had been staying at

her grandmother’s. She had an argument with her boyfriend and drank too much.

Ben Stewart, 39, assault and obstructing police

A telesales employee fell foul of his binge drinking problem when he assaulted his long-term partner.

Ben Stewart slapped her across the face with a flip-flop and then held her down with a cushion over her head.

Stewart, 39, of Catherine Close, Blackpool, admitted assaulting his partner and also pleaded guilty to obstructing police who were called to the scene. One officer received a cut hand trying to arrest a drunken Stewart.

Sarah Perkins, prosecuting, said: “Stewart had been drinking rum heavily when he returned to the house. He had a heated row with his partner and he tried to grab her mobile phone from her.“She had lock herself in the bathroom and called police after she was assaulted.”

Magistrates heard that Stewart had a binge drinking problem and since his arrest had not drunk at all.

Stewart was given an 18 month community penalty during which he must undertake up to 40 rehabilitation sessions.He must also pay a total of £435 costs and compensation.

Anthony Baxter, 84, assault

A 79-year-old man has made his first appearance at court charged with three offences of assaulting an elderly woman.

Anthony Baxter of Dorset Road,St Annes, is alleged to have assaulted his the 84-year-old on December 1 ,2 and 3 last year.

Baxter appeared before Blackpool Magistrates who heard from prosecutor Sarah Perkins that that he faced “ serious allegations” which involved punching and kicking at the couple’s

home.John Wilford ,defending, successfully asked for unconditional bail, and said his client case would be based on self defence.