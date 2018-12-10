Latest convictions from Blackpool Magistrates' Court - Monday, December 10, 2018

Here is the latest round-up of cases from Blackpool Magistrates' Court.

Kelly-Marie Whitaker, 31, causing unnecessary suffering to a dog

Blackpool Magistrates' Court

A woman is to lose her dog by the order of a court.Kelly-Marie Whitaker was banned from keeper her dog “Bounty” by Blackpool Magistrates.

Whitaker, of Kent Street, Blackpool, was found guilty of causing unnecessary suffering to the animal by failing to address the cause of thr animal’s weight loss.

She was given a community order for 12 months during which she must undergo 25 days drugs rehabilitation.

She was fined £10 and ordered to pay £185 costs.

She was banned from keeping dogs for five years.

READ MORE>>> Thursday's round-up of cases at Blackpool Magistrates' Court



Pietor Kopachi, 35, Levar Moore, 34 and Anthony Seddon, 55, maliciously wounding a man with intent to cause him grievous bodily harm

Three men accused of puncturing a man’s lung when they used violence to get into a house in St Annes have made their first appearance at court.

Pietor Kopachi, 35, of St. Pauls Road, Preston, Levar Moore, 34, of Kensington Avenue, Preston and Anthony Seddon, 55, of Collet Close, Scholes, Wigan, are charged with maliciously wounding a man with intent to cause him grievous bodily harm.

They are also accused of using violence to enter a home in Meadowcroft, St Annes, and assaulting a woman at the address by punching her in the face.

The offences are alleged to have taken place on December 3 this year.

Moore is further accused of possessing cocaine and cannabis with intent to supply the drugs.

Prosecutor, Tracy Yates, asked for the case to go to crown court.

The defendants were bailed to appear at Preston Crown Court on January 2 by District Judge Jane Goodwin sitting at Blackpool Magistrates’ Court.

They must not enter St Annes, Blackpool or Poulton, not associate with each other or contact prosecution witnesses and must keep a 7pm to 6am curfew as conditions of their bail.

Jason Delaney-Ford, 31, hate crime

A man has denied carrying out a gay hate crime in Blackpool.

Jason Delaney-Ford, 31, from Halifax, is allleged to have committed the homophobic attack on September 18.

Blackpool Magistrates have set a trial date on January 7.

The court said it would appoint a lawyer to cross examine the alleged victim as it would be unfair for Delaney-Ford to do it himself because of the nature of the charge.

Kane Hopkins, 34, conspiracy to supply heroin and conspiracy to supply crack cocaine

A man has been arrested as part of a police operation dubbed Mallard to catch a gang going under the codename of Junior which supplies and trafficks drugs from Manchester to Blackpool.

Kane Hopkins, 34, of Ivy Street, Manchester, is charged with conspiracy to supply heroin and conspiracy to supply crack cocaine in Blackpool.

The offences are alleged to have taken place in October last year and May this year.

Prosecutor, Tracy Yates, asked for the case to be heard at crown court and opposed bail for Hopkins.

Hopkins was refused bail and remanded in custody to appear at Preston Crown Court on January 2.

Jake Hartill, 27, drunk and disorderly

A man whose brother committed suicide while in custody got so drunk he climbed topless onto a car bonnet.

Jake Hartill had been petrified that he would be sent to jail for his drunken bad behaviour and had even packed a bag a court was told.

Hartill, 27, of Peter Street, Blackpool, pleaded guilty to being drunk and disorderly.

He was fined £80 with £85 costs and ordered to pay £30 victims’ surcharge.

Prosecutor, Rachel Parker, said omembers of the public contacted police to report that a topless Hartill had climbed onto the bonnet of a car in Exchange Street on November 11 at 5pm.

Hartill was given the opportunity to go home but he refused and leaned into the police patrol car as he challenged the officer.

Stephen Duffy, defending, said his client had learning and mental health difficulties.

Hartill’s brother had committed suicide in summer while in custody.

This had caused Hartill a huge amount of grief and he had self-medicated with alcohol.

Hartill had mistakenly thought he would be sent to custody and he and his mother had been terrified.He was now getting help from drink rehabilitation specialists.