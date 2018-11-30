Latest convictions from Blackpool Magistrates' Court - Friday, November 30, 2018

Here is the latest round-up of cases from Blackpool Magistrates' Court.

Shaun Neil, 39, failing to comply with a court order

Blackpool Magistrates' Court

A man described as living a chaotic lifestyle missed appointments with his probation officer.

Shaun Neil, 39, of Jeffrey Square, Blackpool, pleaded guilty to failing to comply with a court order.

He was fined £80 and ordered to pay £60 costs.

Cheryl Crawford, prosecuting for the probation service, said Neil had been sentenced to a 12 month community order with up to 20 days supervision by the probation service for possessing a blade in public.

He failed to attend appointments with his probation officer on October 5 and 23. It was his second breach of the order,

Ms Crawford added: “He has a chaotic lifestyle and only sporadically complies with the order.”

Michelle Clarkson, 33, failing to ensure a child’s attendance at school

A single mother-of-four did not make sure two girls went to lessons regularly.

Michelle Clarkson, aged 33, of Collingwood Avenue, Layton, pleaded guilty to two offences of knowingly failing to ensure a child’s attendance at school.

She was fined £185 with £250 costs and ordered to pay £30 victims’ surcharge.

Mike Deveney, prosecuting for Blackpool Council’s education department, said the case concerned a 15-year-old girl who was a pupil at Unity City Academy and a six-year-old girl who went to Devonshire Road Primary School.

Between October last year and May this year the teenager attended school 193 times out of a possible 264 occasions and had an attendance rate of 73 percent.

The six-year-old attended 248 times out of a possible 282 occasions and had an attendance rate of 87.9 percent between the same dates.

Clarkson had two previous convictions for failing to ensure a child’s regular attendance at school.

Suzanne Mugford, defending, said her client disputed that she had been offered some of the help the prosecution said she had been given.

Both girls had medical problems and it was the first time the six-year-old had had any time off school.

Bradley Davis, 27, drink-driving

A man was more than twice the drink-drive limit as he drove a friend home.

Bradley Davis, a 27-year-old sales agent, of Strathyre Close, Bispham, pleaded guilty to driving with excess alcohol.

He was banned from the road for 20 months and fined £268 with £85 costs and ordered to pay £30 victims’ surcharge by District Judge Jane Goodwin.

Prosecutor, Martine Connah, said police saw Davis driving a Vauxhall Astra erratically on November 9, at 3.40am and stopped him on Warren Drive, Cleveleys.

A breath test showed 87 microgrammes of alcohol in his body - 35 is the limit.

Gerry Coyle, defending, said his client had been to see friends with his best pal.

After the evening was over, they phoned for a taxi but a cab did not come so he decided to drive home.

James Davis, 20, drug-driving

A man smoked some cannabis before setting off to drive to his mother’s home.

James Davis, 20, of Bleasdale Avenue, Staining, pleaded guilty to drug driving.

He was disqualified from driving for 16 months and fined £290 with £85 costs plus £30 victims’ surcharge.

Prosecutor, Martine Connah, said police saw Davis speeding in a Volkswagen Polo on September 8.

When the car came to a stop on Bridgehouse Road, Marton, police spoke to him and could smell cannabis.

Blood taken from him about 1.30am showed 7.7 units of cannabis in his body - the limit is 2.

Davis, who had no previous convictions, told magistrates he had smoked some cannabis a few hours before driving.

He felt fit to drive and had not realised smoking the cannabis would take him so far over the drug driving limit.

Davis added he hoped to join to Army but was concerned the conviction would affect any future career in the service.

Ryan Donald, 25, driving while disqualified, no insurance

A man who was banned from the road got behind the wheel to go and collect a pram for his young child.

Ryan Donald, 25, of Easington Crescent, Grange Park, pleaded guilty to driving while disqualified without insurance.

He was banned from the road for four months and fined £120 with £85 costs plus £30 victims’ surcharge.

Prosecutor, Peter Bardsley, said police saw a Citroen Picasso being driven on Furness Avenue by a young man on September 26 at midnight but the vehicle was registered as insured to a man in his 70s.

Police found the car unoccupied on Furness Avenue and decided to seize it. As the recovery truck arrived Donald came up and admitted to officers he had been driving.

Patrick Nelligan, defending, said his client had kept the car off-road to do up and sell to supplement his finances.

Donald and his girlfriend had a young child and were going on a family day out the next day.

Donald could not afford a taxi so he foolishly decided to drive to his mother’s to pick up the child’s pram which they would need on the outing.