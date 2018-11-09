Latest convictions from Blackpool Magistrates' Court - Friday, November 09, 2018

Here is the latest round-up from Blackpool Magistrates' Court.

Neil Rogers, 47, obtaining food and drink dishonestly

Blackpool Magistrates' Court

A Blackpool man ran up a food and drink bill at a restaurant but had no means to pay.

When confronted by the management, Neil Rogers became aggressive and at one stage threatened to burn the place down.

The court was told Rogers, 47, of Dickson Road had a prolific record of similar fraud offences.

Rogers admitted obtaining the food and drink dishonestly – knowing his bank cards would be rejected.

He also admitted using threatening behaviour towards the staff at the Bank Bar and Grill, Corporation Street, Blackpool.

He was given four months jail, suspended for 18 months.

He must undertake 30 days rehabilitation and repay the restaurant the£212 bill and £100 compensation to the grill staff.

He was also made the subject of a restraining order forbidding him from going to the restaurant or contacting staff there.

His lawyer Brett Chappell told the court: “This man has an appalling record. However, for years he has kept out of trouble and established a proper family life with his young son.

“However, he re-lapsed.

“He has a problem with alcohol and I am asking this court to give him another chance.

“He needs intensive help.

“He has suffered a series of tragic deaths in his family and those bereavements act as a trigger for his offending.”

Pam Smith,prosecuting, said that as well as the arson threat Rogers called the restaurant staff “muppets and clowns”.

In their statements to police the staff said Rogers adopted a smug and arrogant attitude towards them.

Callum Clayton-Jones, 18, drug-driving

A St Annes teenager was found by police to be well over the drug drive limit.

Callum Clayton-Jones was 17 when police followed his vehicle during the early hours of the morning.

Clayton-Jones, of St Andrews Road North, St Annes admitted driving under the influence of cocaine after he was arrested driving down a blind alley on North Warton Street, Lytham.

His lawyer Martin Hillson said: “He was mixing with bad company at the time of this offence.

“He no longer sees these people and has aspirations to join the Army.”

Clayton-Jones, now 18, was banned from the road for a year and ordered to pay £235 costs.

Lyndsay Dalton, 26, breach of a community order

A woman has done just one hour of unpaid work out of 80 imposed by a court as a punishment for drink driving.

Lyndsay Dalton, 26, a barmaid from First Avenue, Wrea Green, admitted breaching the community order imposed by Blackpool Magistrates who added a further 10 hours to the unpaid work as a punishment.

Terrence Rogerson, 32, failing to complete an unpaid work order

Child care issues were blamed for a man failing to comply with a community punishment.

Terrence Rogerson, 32, of Hatfield Avenue, Fleetwood admitted failing to complete an unpaid work order imposed by magistrates.

After hearing his lawyer Patrick Nelligan state that Rogerson was suffering from anxiety problems as well as caring for his children at weekends, magistrates 10 day rehabilitation and Rogerson must pay £60 court costs.

Joshua Lee, 21, breach of community order

A Blackpool man who breached a court order must do extra hours unpaid work for the community.

Joshua Lee, 21, of Shaw Road, South Shore, admitted breaching his community order when he appeared before District Judge Jane Goodwin.

The judge heard how Lee was given 100 hours unpaid work punishment after being convicted of an assault.

However he twice failed to turn up for the work.

His lawyer Steven Townley said that Lee had financial problems and when offered paid work by his brother in a fish and chip shop decided to do that instead on the community punishment.

Ivy Emille, 30, flytipping

A warrant has been issued for the arrest of a woman who faces an allegation of fly tipping in Blackpool.

Ivy Emille, 30, of Lowman Green Tiverton, Devon failed to turn up at court or via a video link from Exeter Magistrates Court.

She is alleged to have dumped waste near Sutherland Avenue, North Shore, in September 2017.

District Judge Goodwin issued the warrant.