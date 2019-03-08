Latest convictions from Blackpool Magistrates' Court - Friday, March 8, 2019

These are the latest cases from Blackpool Magistrates' Courts.

Ian Anderson, 36, threatening behaviour

Blackpool Magistrates' Court

A bar worker who had been to a funeral wake caused a fracas at a beauty salon when he banged on the walls and yelled threats.

Ian Anderson, who lives next-door to The Glitter Box salon, shouted at the salon owner that he was going to petrol bomb his home.

Anderson, 36, of Beach Road, Cleveleys, pleaded guilty to behaving in a threatening manner causing people to believe immediate violence would be used.

He was sentenced to a 12 months community order with 100 hours unpaid work for the community and ordered to pay compensation of £100 to the woman worker plus £20 for a chain he broke with £85 costs and £85 victims’ surcharge.

Prosecutor, Pam Smith, said a woman worker was in the Glitter Box salon when Anderson started banging on the wall on February 13 at 7.30pm shouting abuse such as “you slag” and “I’ll kill you.”

The worker was terrified and called her boss, who came round.

Anderson then arrived outside, started kicking at the door and threatening to petrol bomb the boss’s home before snapping a plastic chain in front of the salon.

When interviewed Anderson told police there was frequently banging and loud music coming from the salon which upset his family.

Peter Manning, defending, said after work that day Anderson had been to the funeral wake of a long-term friend

He said he had drunk four cans and a couple of brandies and he had been drunk and stupid.

He admitted banging on the wall shouting for loud music to be turned down but denied threatening to petrol bomb the salon boss’s home.

Stephen Smith, 34, driving while disqualified and without insurance

A man caught behind the wheel while banned said he did not know he was disqualified.

Stephen Smith, unemployed, 34, of Highbank Avenue, Marton, pleaded guilty to driving while disqualified without insurance.

He was banned from the road for six months, fined £200 with £85 costs and ordered to pay £35 victims’ surcharge.

Prosecutor, Pam Smith, said police saw Smith driving a Peugeot 308 on Whitegate Drive, Blackpool, on February 2, which was registering as uninsured.

Inquiries also showed he was under a six month driving ban at the time.

Stephen Duffy, defending, told magistrates that his client said he did not know he was banned from the road at the time.

Nigel Turner, 49, possession of cannabis

A man was found with £500 of cannabis which he bought in bulk after getting compensation following a road accident.

Nigel Turner, unemployed, 49, of Bingley Road, Blackpool, pleaded guilty to possession of cannabis.

He was fined £80 with £85 costs and ordered to pay £30 victims’ surcharge by magistrates who ordered the destruction of the drugs.

Prosecutor, Pam Smith, said on December 18 police searched Turner’s address and found seven ounces in total of cannabis resin and cannabis bush.

Turner told officers he had snap bags because he put the cannabis in the bags to make it more convenient for him.

Stephen Duffy, defending, said his client, who had no previous convictions, had allowed the police to search his home when they turned up even though they did not have a warrant.

Turner had bought the cannabis in bulk for £500 following a pay-out after being in a road accident.

He used the drug to alleviate symptoms of sciatica and other medical problems he had.

Paul Atherton, 35, conveying a threatening message

A man accused of making threatening phone calls to police has made his first appearance at court.

Paul Atherton, 35, of Knowsley Crescent, Thornton, pleading not guilty to conveying a threatening message.

He also denied two offences of resisting a police officer on March 4.

Prosecutor, Pam Smith, opposed bail for Atherton.

Defence lawyer, Gerry Coyle, did not ask for bail for his client. Atherton was remanded in custody towards a trial on April 29.