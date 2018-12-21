Latest convictions from Blackpool Magistrates' Court - Friday, December 21, 2018

Here is the latest round-up of cases from Blackpool Magistrates' Court.

Louis Bonsor-Cardwell, 21, making threats to kill, criminal damage

Blackpool Magistrates' Court

A man has admitted making threats to kill his own mother.

Louis Bonsor-Cardwell, 21, at one stage grabbed her round the neck and later said he was going to stab her.

Bonsor-Cardwell had lost his temper after returning home to Devonshire Road, Blackpool, following a drinking session.

His mother asked him to remove his shoes and the request annoyed Bonsor-Cardwell who lost his temper.

Pam Smith,prosecuting, said the defendant said he was going to steal his mother’s Rolex watch and sell it to buy cocaine.

He also threatened to tell police that his mother bought drugs.

The defendant pleaded guilty to making threats to kill, two charges of criminal damage and one charge of assault.

Patrick Nelligan, defending, said his client did not accept all the facts as portrayed by the prosecution and that would have a big effect on the level of sentencing.

He said: “My client says he was not particularly drunk and claims his mother lost her temper first. He made some stupid comments.

“He has mental health issues and has tried to commit suicide which meant he was in hospital for four days and he lost his job as an apprentice electrician.”

Magistrates decided to have a hearing to examine the contested facts prior to sentencing Bonsor-Cardwell.

They refused him bail in the meantime.

Dean Dolan, 25, assault and criminal damage

A man snapped and attacked a cabinet maker because he could not bear the noise of him sawing and hammering.

Dean Dolan marched out of his home to the shop next door and punched the woodworker in the face cutting his lip and kicked off his car wing mirror.

He swore and said only: “stop that noise” to the shocked cabinet maker before marching out of the shop and going straight to the police station to confess.

Dolan, 25, of Poulton Road, Fleetwood, pleaded guilty to assault and causing damage.

He was sentenced to a 12 month community order with up to 30 days rehabilitation to be supervised by the probation service, put on a six weeks tagged curfew from 9pm and 6am and ordered to pay £857 compensation to the victim.

Dolan was also put on a 12 month restraining order which banned him from contacting the victim or going into his shop.

Prosecutor, Pam Smith, said a cabinet maker was working in his shop in terrace property on Poulton Road, on November 21, when at 2pm he saw Dolan kick off the wing mirror of his VW Golf he had parked outside.

Dolan then burst into the shop and punched the cabinet maker in the face cutting his lip.

The cabinet maker said he had been left with a lump which was painful when he ate.

Three cabinets he was working on could not be used because he could not get his blood out of them and he added he now had a backlog of work which meant he would have to work Christmas and Boxing days.

Patrick Nelligan, defending, said the incident had been “awful and shocking” for the victim. Dolan had gone straight to Fleetwood police station afterwards and confessed to what he had done.

Paul Taylor, 52, drunk and disorderly, breach of suspended sentence

A man who had been drinking tried to pull the wing mirror off a police officer’s car as he drove into the police station to go to work.

Paul Taylor, 52, of Adelaide Street, Fleetwood, pleaded guilty to being drunk and disorderly and being in breach of a suspended prison sentence imposed for possessing a blade in public.

He was sentenced to an extra 10 days rehabilitation to be supervised by the probation service and fined £80 with £30 victims’ surcharge.

Prosecutor, Pam Smith, said an officer was driving through the police station gates on November 30, when Taylor, who was being aggressive and abusive to people, attempted to pull off the officer’s wing mirror.

The officer saw Taylor again about 4pm coming out of a shop and asked him if he was OK.

Taylor then started shouting and swearing and was arrested.

A probation officer told the court that Taylor had been sentenced previously to 12 weeks jail, suspended for 12 months with 10 days rehabilitation and 100 hours unpaid work for the community for possessing a blade in public.

So far Taylor had missed 10 sessions of unpaid work and only attended three appointments with his probation officer of the seven he had been offered. Patrick Nelligan, defending, said his client was isolated, as his mother and father were dead and he was not in touch with his siblings.