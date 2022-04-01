Latest cases heard by Blackpool magistrates

A 17-year-old Blackpool Youth has admitted carrying out street robberies on the town's Central Drive.

The teenager was warned he faces a custodial sentence by District Judge Jane Goodwin sitting at Blackpool Youth Court.

The youth was further remanded in custody pending the preparation of reports by the Youth Offending Team .

He will next appear on April 22. He admitted two robberies an attempted robbery and having a large knife in public.

A man went to his ex-partner's home in Blackpool and after throwing stones at her window demanded to be let in.

Once inside, Darryl Blantern, 29, poured a fizzy drink over the woman and her bedroom and took her phone.

Blantern, of Ardenfield Drive, admitted assault and theft of the phone when he appeared before District Judge Jane Goodwin, sitting at Blackpool Magistrates Court.

Blantern was sentenced to three months in jail, suspended for a year .

He must do 25 rehabilitation days and 40 hours of unpaid work.

He must also pay his victim £1,200 compensation and was also made the subject of a restraining order.

Police called to a Street row in Blackpool suspected a man who had moved a van was over the drink drive limit.

The police were correct and roofer Mark Rushton, 39, of Newhouse Road, Blackpool, failed a breath test.

It was his second conviction for the offence, Blackpool Magistrates heard.

He pleaded guilty and also admitted driving without insurance and without a licence.

He was banned from driving for 42 months and ordered to pay £259 in costs and fines.

A 24-year-old woman tried to deceive police following a road collision on Clifton Drive North, St Annes.

Aklima Begum, 24, of Beresford Road, Manchester, admitted driving whilst disqualified and without insurance.

The court heard how the Mercedes she was driving hit a man crossing the road.

At first she and her partner said he had been driving not her .

However, a witness came foward and said Begum had been at the wheel.

Magistrates were told that Begum had been confused over a driving ban imposed on her in Sheffield.

Law student Begum had her sentence adjourned until April 27, so a pre sentence report can be prepared on her.

A Poulton man assaulted his sister's fiancé, Blackpool Magistrates heard.

Gordon Grassick, 62, admitted assault causing actual bodily harm.

Grassick punched his victim causing a laceration over one eye.

He had been drinking before committing the offence and was now planning to move out of the property on Holts Lane so the situation would not arise again. His lawyer Steven Townley said: “He is now addressing his drinking and hopes to live with his mother in future. "

He was given a one year community punishment with ten rehabilitation days and he must pay £320 in compensation and costs.

An Albanian man, said in court to be an illegal immigrant, has appeared before Blackpool Magustrates charged with drugs offences.

Haxhi Al Staffa, 22, is charged with cultivating cannabis and abstracting electricity illegally to do so.

The former Isle of Wight resident, now of no fixed address, is also charged with receiving cash under the Proceeds if Crime Act.

He is accused of growing more than 200 plants in a property on Coronation Street, Blackpool.