Latest cases from Blackpool's Magistrates Court - Tuesday, February 12, 2019

Have your say

These are the latest cases from Blackpool Magistrates Courts.

Tanwen Messum, 29, drink-driving

Blackpool Magistrates Court

An education counsellor was arrested after a disagreement over forthcoming wedding arrangements with her boyfriend.

Tanwen Messum was found to be almost twice over the alcohol limit after driving off from the Mode Hotel, St Annes, where they were staying. Messum, a 29-year-old mother, of Llys Enfys, Mold, Clwyd, pleaded guilty to driving with excess alcohol.

She was banned from the road for 17 months, fined £295 with £85 costs and ordered to pay £30 victims’ surcharge.

Prosecutor, Pam Smith, said police were called to a report of a couple arguing at the Mode Hotel, South Promenade, in the early hours of January 20.

Messum’ s boyfriend was asleep but she was missing and it was believed she had taken his Peugeot 208 and driven off.

Police waited at the hotel and a few minutes later Messum drove up opposite the hotel. A breath test showed 68 microgrammes of alcohol in her body – 35 is the limit.

Martin Hillson, defending, said his client worked in a school dealing with children with mental and physical issues.

She and her partner had a three-year-old daughter but had come on a break away alone and had discussed arrangements for their forthcoming wedding. There was a disagreement between them so she decided to distance herself by driving off.

READ MORE>>> Latest cases from Blackpool Magistrates Court - Monday, February 11, 2019

Barry Miller, 41, attempted robbery

A man has made his first appearance at court accused of the attempted armed robbery of a bookmakers.

Barry Miller is alleged to have walked into Ladbrokes, Dickson Street, Blackpool, with a metal solar-powered garden light and told a male cashier working there: “Put the money in the bag.”

Miller, 41, of Lord Street, North Shore, is charged with attempted robbery on February 8.

Prosecutor, Pam Smith, asked for the case to be heard at crown court and opposed bail for Miller.

Defence lawyer, Steven Townley, told the court his client had indicated he would plead not guilty to the offence.

Miller was refused bail and remanded in custody to appear at Preston Crown Court on March 13.

Dominic Griffiths, 22, stalking

A man began a stalking campaign against his former partner after he heard she was pregnant by her new boyfriend.

Dominic Griffiths, 22, made a series of phone calls to the woman withholding his number.

He also turned up on Christmas Day at the stables where she kept a horse and also turned up at her parents and her home.

Griffiths of Bedford Road, North Shore, admitted stalking between July last year and January this year.

Rachel Parker, prosecuting, said: “In a victims’ statement the woman said ‘I have been living on eggshells because of what he has done- since we split.

“He even put the fact I was pregnant on Facebook without my permission.’”

John McLaren, defending, said his client’s mental health had been deteriorating.

He said: “This was his first ever serious relationship. He was trying to get in touch with her sometimes because there was a problem with what was their joint mortgage.”

Griffiths was given a community sentence with 30 rehabilitation days and must do 100 hours unpaid work and £170 costs.

Anthony Emery, 21, robbery and Ryan Sutherland, 23, robbery

Two men wept in the dock after being remanded in custody on a charge of robbery.

Anthony Emery, 21, of Chepstow Road and Ryan Sutherland, 23, of Dawlish Avenue, both of Grange Park, are accused of robbing a man of two mobile phones on February 8.

Prosecutor, Pam Smith, said the case must be heard at crown court and opposed bail for the defendants.

Brett Chappell, defending Emery, said his client denied the offence.

Suzanne Mugford, for Sutherland, said her client had indicated he would plead not guilty to the charge.

Both defence lawyers indicated they would apply for bail for their clients from a judge at crown court later this week.

Emery and Sutherland were remanded in custody to appear at Preston Crown Court.