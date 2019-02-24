'Large' stash of drugs seized in Blackpool crackdown on dealers

A 'large' amount of suspected drugs were seized as part of a police crackdown on street dealing in Blackpool.

Officers in the Brunswick and Claremont areas took to the streets as part of the fight against drugs being sold in public places.

Police said the 'large' amount of drugs was recovered following a stop and search in Blackpool. Photo: Lancashire Police

READ MORE: These are the worst anti-social behaviour hotspots in Blackpool - how does your area compare?

A stop and search uncovered the drugs, which were seized by officers.

In a Facebook post, Blackpool Police said its neighbourhood policing team had been "busy... targeting street dealers".

It added: "A proactive stop and search resulted in a male being arrested for possession with intent to supply and a large quantity of drugs recovered."