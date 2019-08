Have your say

David Lord, from Lancaster, has been missing for four days.

The 59 year old was last seen on West Road in Lancaster at 7:30am on Saturday.

Police say David Lord has links to Blackpool.

Police said they are concerned for him

When he disappeared, David was wearing a blue T-shirt and beige trousers.

He has mousey grey hair, a beard, and glasses.

Anyone who sees David can contact police on 101.