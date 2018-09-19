Lancashire's Deputy Police Commissioner revealed

Lancashire's Police Commissioner has revealed his choice of deputy.

Commissioner Clive Grunshaw has confirmed that following an open selection process, Chris Webb has been chosen to take up the role of Deputy Police and Crime Commissioner.

Mr Webb will go before the Lancashire Police and Crime Panel for a confirmation hearing later today.

He was selected as the preferred candidate for the part time position, following a transparent recruitment process that was independently observed by the Secretary to the Police and Crime Panel.

Mr Webb, who lives in Blackpool is currently office manager for North West MEP Wajid Khan and Labour parliamentary candidate for Blackpool North and Cleveleys.

Lancashire's Police and Crime Commissioner, Clive Grunshaw said: "The calibre of applicants was high but Chris stood out from the rest as having the right skills and abilities to do the job, as well as sharing my own principles and values and his passion and commitment to do the best for the people of Lancashire.

"This is an important role and I am looking forward to Chris joining me at a time of continuing change as Lancashire Constabulary evolves to meet the new challenges it faces, helping me deliver the priorities in my Police and Crime Plan and support my role as the public's voice in policing.

"Chris is the right person to support the growing portfolio of work which my role as Police and Crime Commissioner is responsible for and strengthens my ability to oversee the work of the Constabulary and commissioned services, ensuring value for money and holding the Chief Constable to account at a time of rising demand and pressures on the police service."

Chris said: "I am thrilled to have been selected as the Commissioner's preferred candidate for the role of Deputy Police and Crime Commissioner. Having been born and bred in the county, I am excited to support the Commissioner in delivering his priorities in his Police and Crime Plan, listening to the public and working with the Constabulary to deliver the highest standard of service that the people of Lancashire deserve."

The Lancashire Police and Crime Panel are required to hold a confirmation hearing for this appointment. They do not have the power to veto the appointment but will provide a public report with their recommendation.