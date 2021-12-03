Lancashire residents warned of fake Omicron variant tests as scammers 'prey on people's concerns'

Lancashire County Council's Trading Standards team warned of a bogus social media post which asks people to book Omicron PCR tests "to avoid restrictions".

The team warned residents that no NHS test specifically aimed at the Omicron variant of Covid-19 was being offered.

Instead, the post actually contains a link that leads to a fake NHS website which may ask for payment or bank details.

County Councillor Peter Buckley, Cabinet Member for Community and Cultural services, said: "It's barely a week since the first cases of the Omicron variant of Covid-19 were reported in the UK and the scammers are on to it already.

"Omicron is very worrying to many people and it's awful that these crooks are preying on people's concerns and vulnerabilities to get their personal details.

"Once these fraudsters have your details, they can commit identity theft, take money from your account, or pass them on to organised crime networks, so it's vital you don't reply and report them as soon as possible."

Scammers are offering PCR tests for the Omicron variant, which was named days ago (Photo by Polina Tankilevitch)

He added: "There is no specific test for this variant of Covid-19.

"If you want to get tested, you need a general coronavirus test, details are available from the NHS website."

Information on how to get a PCR test if you have Covid symptoms can be found at www.gov.uk/get-coronavirus-test or by calling 119.

For more information about the latest scams, contact the Trading Standards Service via the Citizens Advice Consumer Helpline on 0808 223 1133.

