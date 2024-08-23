Lancashire Police and CSI investigation under way at landlord's office in Whitegate Drive
Lancashire Police have yet to provide details but officers have been on patrol outside the office of LPS Group (Leonard Property Services), next to Glenroyd Medical Centre, since Wednesday.
CSI were called to the scene yesterday and three police cars and a police van remain at the scene this morning. Officers refused to comment when approached for details.
The Gazette contacted LPS Group but an answer machine message said the office is closed “due to unforeseen circumstances”.
Lancashire Police were approached for comment.
More to follow...