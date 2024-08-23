Breaking

Lancashire Police and CSI investigation under way at landlord's office in Whitegate Drive

Matthew Calderbank
By Matthew Calderbank

Chief Reporter for Lancashire Post / Blackpool Gazette

Published 23rd Aug 2024, 11:23 BST
There is a large police presence outside a landlord’s office in Blackpool today.

Lancashire Police have yet to provide details but officers have been on patrol outside the office of LPS Group (Leonard Property Services), next to Glenroyd Medical Centre, since Wednesday.

CSI were called to the scene yesterday and three police cars and a police van remain at the scene this morning. Officers refused to comment when approached for details.

Police at the scene outside the office of LPS Group - a property management company in Whitegate Drive, BlackpoolPolice at the scene outside the office of LPS Group - a property management company in Whitegate Drive, Blackpool
Police at the scene outside the office of LPS Group - a property management company in Whitegate Drive, Blackpool | Blackpool Gazette / National World

The Gazette contacted LPS Group but an answer machine message said the office is closed “due to unforeseen circumstances”.

Lancashire Police were approached for comment.

More to follow...

