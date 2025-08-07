Police say any troublemakers will be ‘firmly dealt with’ if disorder breaks out in Blackpool this weekend, as thousands flock to the resort for the Air Show and Rebellion punk festival.

It’s set to be one of the resort’s busiest weekends of the year, but rumours about a protest outside the Metropole Hotel are causing concern for visitors and residents alike.

Last year, Blackpool Air Show was one of the region's biggest events, attracting an estimated 350,000 people to the Promenade over the two days, as the resort bounced back from shocking scenes of rioting in the town centre the previous weekend.

About 1,000 protestors gathered in Blackpool over the following weekend and a number of arrests were made by scores of baton-wielding police who spent more than six hours trying to quell the trouble | The Gazette

Police forces are said to be braced for further protests and disorder across the UK as anti-migrant demonstrations continue outside hotels housing asylum seekers.

At least eight protests have been organised for this weekend in cities such as Bournemouth, Southampton and Portsmouth. There is no indication at this stage that an organised protest is planned for Blackpool, despite speculation on local Facebook groups.

Twelve months ago, a protest outside the Metropole Hotel on the Promenade erupted into violent disorder, with officers struggling to contain the demonstrators, who were mainly from far-right groups.

Nearly 1,000 protesters were involved and more than 20 were arrested after the angry mob threw bottles at police, goading officers and shouting slogans like “sink the boats”.

Protesters initially gathered near Blackpool cenotaph but proceeded through the town’s streets, forcing police to cordon off much of the town centre by early evening.

Last summer’s protest coincided with the resort's annual Rebellion punk festival and some of those attending staged a counter-protest, with fights breaking out between the two groups.

Last summer’s protest coincided with the resort's annual Rebellion punk festival and some of those attending staged a counter-protest, with fights breaking out between the two groups | PA Media

Last year’s riots, and rumours of another protest planned for this weekend, might be a cause for concern for those visiting the resort this weekend.

Will Blackpool be safe this weekend?

Lancashire Police has reassured residents and visitors that if a protest does go ahead in Blackpool this weekend - and if disorder were to break out - the force is ready to respond “quickly and effectively”.

With large crowds expected, visitors are being urged to plan their travel in advance | National World Resell

A Lancashire Police spokesman said: “We want to reassure the communities of Lancashire, if we become aware of planned protests or disorder, we can respond quickly and effectively.

“Appropriate resources will be deployed in response to planned protests or disorder, while dedicated intelligence teams are already in place, operating to identify any risks or threats to our communities.

“The policing response to planned protests will balance the lawful right to peaceful protest with the need to prevent serious disruption and everyone’s right to go about their lives without fear or risk of harm.

“If anyone commits a criminal offence at a protest or undertakes disorder they will be dealt with fairly but firmly and within the law.

“In Lancashire we have a strong tradition of community and we will work with residents and partners to ensure we are ready to respond appropriately.”

Blackpool Council were approached for comment.