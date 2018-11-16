Lancashire Police manhunt for registered sex offender after 'failing to keep police informed of his address'

Have your say

Lancashire Police are searching for a registered sex offender after he failed to keep police informed of his address.

Luke Edward Birbeck, 24, was sentenced to two years and three months in prison in 2013 for inciting a child to engage in sexual activity.

He was was placed on the Sex Offenders’ Register.

Police are now searching for Birbeck after he breached his notification requirements by failing to keep police informed of his address and is therefore in breach of his notification requirements.

He is also wanted for failing to attend Lancaster Magistrates’ Court on November 6 in relation to alleged driving offences.

Birbeck is described as being 6ft tall with dark brown hair and green eyes.

He has links to Heysham, Morecambe and Lancaster.

DS Angela Grey of Lancashire’s Sex Offender Management Unit, said: “If you see Birbeck, or have any information about where he might be, we need you to let us know.

“You can do so by emailing West-SOMU@lancashire.pnn.police.uk, calling 01253 604019 or making an anonymous report to Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.”