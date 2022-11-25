News you can trust since 1873
Lancashire Police launch appeal to find missing Blackpool man, 58, who walks with limp

An appeal has been launched to find a missing Blackpool man.

By Sean Gleaves
36 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 25th Nov 2022, 2:19pm

Ronnie Boardman was last seen in the Whitegate Drive area yesterday afternoon at around 3.15pm on Thursday (November 24).

The 58-year-old is described as 5ft 8in tall, of medium build with short, balding grey hair.

He was last seen wearing a grey jacket over a blue shirt, grey khaki cargo trousers and white trainers. He also walks with a limp.

Anyone with information should call 101, quoting 0794 of November 24.

For immediate sightings, call 999.

Lancashire Police need help finding Ronnie Boardman who was last seen in the Whitegate Drive area of Blackpool (Credit: Lancashire Police)