An appeal has been launched to find a missing Blackpool man.
Ronnie Boardman was last seen in the Whitegate Drive area yesterday afternoon at around 3.15pm on Thursday (November 24).
The 58-year-old is described as 5ft 8in tall, of medium build with short, balding grey hair.
He was last seen wearing a grey jacket over a blue shirt, grey khaki cargo trousers and white trainers. He also walks with a limp.
Anyone with information should call 101, quoting 0794 of November 24.
For immediate sightings, call 999.