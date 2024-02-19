Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A man was attacked on Westcliffe Drive in Layton at approximately 3.15pm on February 7, police said.

Officers on Monday launched a public appeal and urged anyone with information to come forward.

A man was attacked on Westcliffe Drive in Layton (Credit: Google)

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: "Do you have any dashcam footage from the area, specifically covering the seats outside Subway around the time of the attack?

"Or did you witness anything in relation to this incident?