Lancashire Police launch appeal for information after man attacked on Westcliffe Drive in Layton
Anyone who witnessed the attack was urged to come forward.
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
A man was attacked on Westcliffe Drive in Layton at approximately 3.15pm on February 7, police said.
Officers on Monday launched a public appeal and urged anyone with information to come forward.
A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: "Do you have any dashcam footage from the area, specifically covering the seats outside Subway around the time of the attack?
"Or did you witness anything in relation to this incident?
"If you can help in any way, please call 101 quoting log 0633 of February 7 or email [email protected]."