Lancashire police issue public appeal 11 days after yet another convicted burglar absconds from HMP Kirkham

Have your say

Police in Lancashire waited more than 10 days to appeal for information after another Kirkham prisoner flees.

Nathan Alan Stewart, formerly of Albert Street in Penrith, has evaded authorities since he disappeared from the category D facility on August 16.

Nathan Stewart fled authorities 11 days ago.

Officers have only now appealed for information from the public about the 22 year old's whereabouts.

READ MORE >>> Accrington Cemetery murder: police confirm body found is Lindsay Birkbeck

Stewart was jailed for three years and nine months in March 2018, after being found guilty of theft, burglary, and conspiracy to commit burglary.

He is 5'10" and thin, with blue eyes and blond hair.

Police said he has scars on his neck, his stomach, and his right wrist, as well as a tattoo on his right wrist.

They believe he has links to Cumbria and Merseyside.

Anyone with information can call 101 quoting log number 1426 of 16th August.

Alternatively independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.