Lancashire Police investigate 1,500 racist hate crimes in 12 months, but nearly a third go unsolved

Nearly a third of all racist hate crimes reported to police in Lancashire went unpunished last year, according to latest Home Office figures.



The new figures published on Monday (March 21) reveal that a total of 1, 553 racially and religiously aggravated hate crimes were reported to Lancashire Police in the 12 months to September 2018.

There were 1,553 reports of racially or religiously aggravated hate crimes reported to Lancashire Police last year.

It means Lancashire Police investigated more hate crimes than 35 of the 44 police forces in England and Wales - the equivalent of 30 hate crimes every week.

The offences - all of which are defined as hate crimes - include racially or religiously aggravated assault, harassment and criminal damage.

But the figure remains well below that of other large regional forces, including Greater Manchester (5,199 reports), West Yorkshire (4,458) and London's Metropolitan Police (11,915).

However, the figures also reveal that nearly a third of all racist hate crimes investigated by Lancashire Police were closed without identifying a suspect.

Of the 1,553 racially aggravated hate crimes reported to Lancashire Police in the 12-month period, a staggering 474 incidents - 31 per cent - were assigned the outcome "investigation complete - no suspect identified".

READ MORE: PICTURES: Preston holds vigil for victims of Christchurch terror attack

This means a reported crime has been investigated "as far as reasonably possible" and the case is closed pending further investigative opportunities.

The Equality and Human Rights Commission described the figures as "disappointing", adding that victims of these offences often do not report what has happened to them "as they feel that the police will not take the incident seriously or have the power to act".

Diana Fawcett, chief officer at Independent charity Victim Support, warned the figures could undermine public confidence in the ability of the justice system to report hate crime.

She said: "The fact that such a large number of these cases are being closed with no suspect identified threatens to further undermine public confidence in the criminal justice system when it comes to reporting racially and religiously motivated hate crime."

READ MORE: Preston taxi driver still under investigation three months after arrest for 'obscene' hate rant video

Greater Manchester Police swiftly responded to the figures by acknowledging that it has "a lot of work to do".

Responding to the figures, Greater Manchester Police Assistant Chief Constable Wasim Chaudhry said: "Victims are at the centre of what we do and when the results show that we are not achieving the standards that they expect, we have to ask ourselves some serious questions.

"We recognise we have some way to go to reassure our communities that hate crimes are being treated as seriously as they would expect, but this in itself is a priority for us."

Lancashire Police were approached for comment but have not responded.

How Lancashire Police figures compare with other forces in England and Wales

The total number of racially and religiously-aggravated offences recorded by police in the UK has also reached a new high, with 57,652 recorded during this period across England and Wales.

It is the largest number for any 12-month period since these categories of offence were established in April 2012.

Here is a breakdown by police force of the proportion of racially or religiously aggravated offences recorded by officers in the 12 months to September 2018 which were assigned the outcome "investigation complete - no suspect identified".

The list reads, from left to right: name of police force, the number of racially or religiously aggravated offences recorded by police in the 12 months to September 2018, the number of these recorded offences assigned the outcome "investigation complete - no suspect identified", and this number expressed as a percentage.

The list is ranked by percentage, starting with the highest.

Greater Manchester: 5,199 2,385 - 46%

West Midlands: 3,405 1,496 - 44%

British Transport Police: 2,619 968 - 37%

Northumbria: 1,269 421 - 33%

Sussex: 1,076 338 - 31%

Lancashire: 1,553 474 - 31%

Thames Valley: 1,666 484 - 29%

West Yorkshire: 4,458 1,292 - 29%

Humberside: 549 151 - 28%

Gloucestershire: 233 64 - 27%

Merseyside: 1,613 442 - 27%

Metropolitan Police: 11,915 3,214 - 27%

Nottinghamshire: 771 206 - 27%

South Yorkshire: 1,191 318 - 27%

South Wales: 924 245 - 27%

Durham: 369 89 - 24%

Cleveland: 621 148 - 24%

Avon and Somerset: 1,634 380 - 23%

Hertfordshire: 1,006 231 - 23%

Cambridgeshire: 686 157 - 23%

Leicestershire: 731 167 - 23%

Essex: 1,219 276 - 23%

Suffolk: 434 94 - 22%

Devon and Cornwall: 815 173 - 21%

Hampshire: 1,563 328 - 21%

Wiltshire: 410 84 - 20%

Surrey: 1,085 222 - 20%

Northamptonshire: 457 93 - 20%

Kent: 1,787 361 - 20%

Cheshire: 792 159 - 20%

Dorset: 338 67 - 20%

Dyfed-Powys: 147 29 - 20%

Warwickshire: 412 78 - 19%

Norfolk: 411 74 - 18%

Derbyshire: 510 89 - 17%

Cumbria: 217 37 - 17%

Bedfordshire: 607 99 - 16%

Lincolnshire: 260 41 - 16%

North Wales: 354 55 - 16%

Staffordshire: 962 149 - 15%

Gwent: 373 57 - 15%

City of London: 109 15 - 14%

West Mercia: 633 86 - 14%

North Yorkshire: 269 11 - 4%