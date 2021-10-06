Lancashire Police 'increasingly concerned' for welfare of missing Blackburn man, 25, last seen on CCTV in London
Police are "growing increasingly concerned" for a Blackburn man who was last seen on CCTV in London on September 25.
Officers said Louis Richards, 25, from Blackburn. still has not been found since their initial appeal on September 27, and they are "growing increasingly concerned for his welfare."
Louis left Blackburn town centre on Friday September 24, and travelled to Preston train station.
He was then seen on CCTV in the Lloyds bank in Walthamstow, London, at around 11am the next day, but has not been seen or heard from since.
Louis is described as white, around 6ft 2ins tall, of slim build, with brown eyes and long, brown, wavy hair which is often tied up in a bun, with a beard.
He also has links to Canterbury in Kent.
PC Becky Jones, of the Lancashire Police Missing From Home Support Team, said: “We are extremely worried about Louis and are continuing to ask for help locating him.
“He was last seen on CCTV in Walthamstow but could have travelled elsewhere so we would ask anyone who sees this appeal to study his photo carefully and let us know if you think you have seen him.
“Similarly we would ask urge Louis himself, if he sees this appeal, to get in touch with us to let us know he is safe.”
Anybody with information should contact police on 101, quoting log 1484 of September 24.