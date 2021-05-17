LiveLancashire LIVE: Primary school sends children home to self-isolate due to Covid | Man who hid immigrants inside sofas jailed | Lockdown easing delayed until July
Lancashire Live: All the latest news from across the county on Tuesday, June 15, 2021
Last updated: Tuesday, 15 June, 2021, 07:29
These were Monday’s headline (June 14)...
Longridge pub closes temporarily after staff are contacted by NHS Test and Trace
A pub in Longridge has closed temporarily after being contacted by NHS Test and Trace.
Staff at the popular pub in Market Place, at the top of Berry Lane, were alerted by the NHS Test and Trace app on Friday (June 11) after being potentially exposed to Covid-19.
Manager Kelvin Bardsley said all staff have since been tested and their results have come back negative.
But he said the pub will remain closed for a few days as a precaution and a deep clean will be carried out.
After four days’ closure, the Dog Inn is expected to reopen tomorrow (Tuesday, June 15), but will only serve drinks. It will resume serving meals on Thursday from 5pm.
Kevin said: “It is with great sadness but a sense of duty that we have made the decision to close the business having been contacted by the NHS track and trace app .
“We believe the risk to you the customers is negligible as all staff directly involved in the business have thankfully provided a negative Covid test, but having reviewed the associated risks and carrying on with our duty to be as compliant as possible during the pandemic, we feel we have no choice .
“We will undertake a thorough deep clean on Monday (June 14) and reopen for business on Tuesday, June 15 at 3pm for drinks.
“May we apologise for any inconvenience caused.”
It is the latest venue that has been forced to close recently due to Covid-19, as cases continue to rise in Preston and South Ribble.
The Vic pub in Lostock Hall has also closed its doors for 10 days after its landlord tested positive at last weekend.
And last Tuesday (June 8), Wetherspoons said a total of 19 staff were self-isolating after an outbreak at its Twelve Tellers pub in Preston city centre.
Layton Primary School sends children home to self-isolate due to case of Covid
A primary school in Blackpool has sent children home to self-isolate due to a confirmed case of Covid-19.
The whole of Year 2 at Layton Primary School in Meyler Avenue have been told to stay at home until Monday, June 21 after the school was alerted to the Covid case at the weekend.
Headteacher Jonathan Clucas has not said whether it is a pupil or a member of staff that has tested positive, but he did say that children in the Year 2 bubble had been in “close contact” with the affected person.
In a letter to parents today (Monday, June 14), Mr Clucas said the school is ‘enforcing’ the following rules across all year groups to help reduce the risk of infection.
1. One parent only on site to collect and drop-off their child or children
2. Parens must wear a face covering unless exempt
3. Wear your lanyard if you are exempt from wearing a face covering. If not, you will be asked to wear a face covering; do not be offended by this. Staff are there to ensure safety for all
4. Do not congregate on school site talking to other parents
5. Do not allow children to play on the climbing frames after school
The school warned that parents and carers who repeatedly fail to wear a face covering risk being banned from school premises.
Mr Clucas said Year 2 children will be welcomed back to class on Monday, June 21 as long as they are well and do not show any symptoms at the end of the 10 day self-isolation period.
Until then, the headteacher urges parents to follow the guidance and ensure their children do not mix with each other outside of school or leave the house.
“This can result in fines being issued and risks increasing the spread of Covid,” said Mr Clucas.
Man who hid immigrants inside sofas and smuggled them into the UK is jailed at Preston Crown Court
A man has been jailed for hiding illegal immigrants inside sofas and smuggling them into the UK in the back of hired vans.
Arman Yusuf Rahmani was sentenced to 2 years and 7 months at Preston Crown Court after pleading guilty to breaking UK immigration law.
The 21-year-old, from Iran, had previously been granted asylum in the UK after entering the country in the back of a lorry, but was caught attempting to smuggle other illegal immigrants into Britain from France and Belgium.
Upon arrival at the UK border in France, UK Border Force officers searched the vans and discovered the illegal migrants hiding inside. They all claimed to be Iraqi teenagers under 18 years of age.
Preston Crown Court heard that from December 2018 to April 2019, Rahmani hired six different ‘man with van’ drivers to drive from the UK to France or Belgium to collect and transport second-hand furniture bound for Britain.
But unknown to the hired drivers, illegal immigrants had paid to be smuggled into the UK and were hidden in the bases of sofas before being loaded into the back of the vans.
The court heard how the drivers were instructed not to help with loading the vehicles and were distracted while the loading took place.
Within two years of entering the UK, Rahmani had established a criminal network to facilitate the illegal entry of foreign nationals into the UK.
Minister for Immigration Compliance & Justice, Chris Philip, said: “Rahmani showed a blatant disregard for the laws of the UK, a country which provided him with safety and a place to live for which he has rightly paid the price.
“This case shows the lengths criminals will go to profit from our broken asylum system by putting people’s lives at risk.
“We are aiming to step up prosecution of those smuggling people into the country which is why this government is bringing legislation through our New Plan for Immigration, breaking the business model of these heinous people smuggling networks and save lives.”
Video footage and photographs taken of the hiding spots show that any pleas for help from those locked in the back of the van were unlikely to have been heard.
Prosecutors said Rahmani’s methods show that he had no regard for the welfare of those he was paid to hide and smuggle into the country.
Katie Brown, CFI Investigator said: “Today’s sentence is the result of an excellent investigation which brought to an end Rahmani’s pattern of criminality.
“People smugglers are motivated by money alone and show no regard for the safety of those they exploit.
“This case is a message that we never stop looking for those involved in immigration crime.”
Rahmani will see out his 2-year and 7-month sentence before being deported as a Foreign National Offender (FNO).
Driver crashes into house and parked cars in Blackpool
A car ploughed into a home in Blackpool after its driver lost control yesterday (Sunday, June 13).
A red Toyota Auris Touring Sport smashed into two parked cars before mounting the pavement and crashing into a home in Sutton Place, off Central Drive, at around 4.30pm.
Pictures from the scene show the wrecked Toyota next to the terraced home which has suffered significant damage to its front.
A yellow Vauxhall Astra GTC and a grey Volkswagen Passat estate, parked on the road in front of the home, also suffered serious damage in the crash.
Fire crews attended to make the scene safe and assess damage to the building.
Lancashire Police has been reluctant to provide details about what happened, but witnesses say the car had reportedly been stolen.
North West Ambulance Service attended but said no-one had been injured in the crash.
At this stage, the force has declined to say whether anyone has been arrested or is being sought in connection with the crash.
“It’s just a damage-only collision so we wouldn’t give any further details,” said a police spokesman.
Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service has been approached for details.
Preston schoolchildren investigated by police after Quran is desecrated at Fulwood Academy
Two schoolchildren are being investigated by police after the Quran was desecrated at Fulwood Academy.
The holy book was ‘desecrated’ twice in separate incidents at the high school last week, when two pupils from different year groups abused the Quran in front of other children.
Fulwood Academy say both pupils have since been suspended and the offensive acts have been reported to police and Prevent (part of the government’s counter-terrorism programme).
Lancashire Police has confirmed it is investigating the incidents as potential hate crimes.
A police spokesman said: “We are aware of two isolated incidents which took place earlier this week and we are working closely with the school to address these matters.
“Our enquiries are very much ongoing.
“Everyone in our county should be allowed to live their lives free from harassment and the fear of hate crime.
“Hate crime causes great distress to its victims and we are committed to investigating all crimes and incidents motivated by hate, supporting victims and bringing offenders to justice.”
What happened at Fulwood Academy?
The high school in Black Bull Lane has condemned the actions of its pupils as “abhorrent” and “appalling”.
In a letter to parents on Sunday evening (June 13), the school said it has acted quickly in identifying those involved and the matter is now in the hands of police.
Principal Dave Lancaster said the school intends to ”heal the hurt” that has been caused and said it is reaching out to local imams for their support.
The school said it is also seeking to understand what has led to these ‘abhorrent’ acts, which it says it has “never seen in our school before”.
M61 reopens after "concern for welfare" incident in Chorley
Police shut the M61 in Chorley this morning (Monday, June 14) after a person was spotted at risk near Botany Bay.
Officers and ambulance crews rushed to the scene in response to the “concern for welfare” report at around 4.25am.
Police said they were able to safely resolve the situation before reopening the M61 at junction 8 shortly before 5am.
A police spokesman confirmed: “It was a concern for welfare – all resolved now.”
Police had asked motorists to avoid the M61 at Chorley and had warned of delays whilst police and emergency services worked at the scene.
A police spokesman said: “There is an ongoing incident on the M61 Southbound at Botany Bay, Chorley, please avoid the area at this time.
“There will be delays going southbound.”