Lancashire Live: All the latest news from across the county on Wednesday, June 9, 2021
Wednesday, 09 June, 2021
These were the headlines on Tuesday, June 8, 2021
Lostock Hall pub shuts after landlord tests positive for Covid-19
A pub in Lostock Hall has closed its doors temporarily after its landlord tested positive for Covid-19.
The Vic in Watkin Lane has been shut since the weekend and a notice on its website confirms the closure is due to coronavirus.
The notice says: “Unfortunately our pub is now closed following instructions from the UK Government, in support of the national initiative to combat Covid-19.”We look forward to welcoming you back into our pub as soon as possible. Thank you for your support and custom.”
Today, the pub told the Post: “We have closed temporarily because we were contacted by track and trace as someone had been in contact with a positive case.
“So we took precautions to protect staff and customers and have closed temporarily to allow all staff to get tested and await on results before reopening.
“All of the staff so far have come back negative, apart from the partner of one who hasn’t been into the pub.
“It’s not been the most ideal situation and we haven’t been told we have to close, but we took the decision to still implement the 10 day isolation period, just to be extra sure and keep everyone as safe as possible.”
The Vic’s landlord Kevin Franklin has also informed customers of the pub’s closure on a community Facebook page.
In a message posted yesterday (Monday, June 7), he said he had tested positive after becoming unwell with symptoms on Friday (June 4). After losing his sense of smell on Saturday, he took a test which came back positive.
He said: “As the licensee of the Vic and after hearing some nonsense rumours I will give a basic timeline of facts.
“Friday evening was the first time I took Lemsip capsules as I was feeling a bit rough. Saturday morning was due in work and woke up rough. I then discovered my sense of smell had gone.
“I immediately took a test of my own and it was positive. Then I went for a test at the NHS in Walton-le-dale and began my isolation. The official result I received from NHS on Sunday morning.
“As for the pub, which I don’t live at, we have decided to shut. The advice we’ve received so far says that we don’t have to, but we have.
“Hopefully we will reopen soon. P.s - I’m OK or at least I think I am.”
It is the third pub in the Preston area where staff have tested positive in recent days.
On Saturday (June 5), the Hunters pub in Walton-le-Dale was forced to shut its doors after an outbreak among its staff and management.
And today (Tuesday, June 8), Wetherspoons confirmed that its Twelve Tellers pub in Preston city centre has had an outbreak, with four confirmed cases and a total of 19 staff self-isolating.
But Wetherspoons says the pub will remain open as it has not received any instructions from the Government to close.
Preston man arrested after being confronted by 'paedophile hunters' at workplace
A 30-year-old Preston man has been arrested after he was confronted at work by a group of 'paedophile hunters'.
The man was arrested on Tuesday, June 1 after the vigilante child protection group showed up at his workplace and accused him of chatting online with an adult ‘decoy’ posing as a 13-year-old girl.
The group alerted police to the “sting” and officers attended and arrested him.
He was taken into custody but has since been released on bail whilst police continue to investigate the allegations against him.
A police spokesman said: “A 30-year-old man from Preston has been arrested on suspicion of causing or inciting a female child under 16 to engage in sexual activity, engaging in sexual communication with a child and causing a child under 16 to watch a sexual act.
“He has been released on bail pending further enquiries.”
Preston Wetherspoons confirms Covid cases with 19 staff self-isolating
Wetherspoons says 19 staff are self-isolating after an outbreak of Covid at its Twelve Tellers pub in Preston city centre.
The pub chain said four staff have tested positive and a further 15 have been exposed and will stay at home for the next 10 days as a precaution.
But today (Tuesday, June 8), Wetherspoons told the Post that the city centre pub will remain open.
A Wetherspoons spokesman said: “We can confirm that four members of staff have tested positive for Covid-19 at The Twelve Tellers in Preston.
“In accordance with NHS guidelines, these employees are required to self-isolate for the requisite 10-day period.
“Wetherspoon has notified Public Health England of the positive results. Wetherspoon wishes the employees a full and speedy recovery.
“As a precaution, in accordance with public health guidelines, 15 other members of staff who may have come into close contact with the employees who tested positive have also been asked to self-isolate for 10 days.
“Close contact means being within two metres of a person who tested positive for the virus for 15 minutes or more or within one metre for one minute or more.
“In these circumstances, it has typically not been the advice of the health authorities to close the premises.”
Wetherspoons said its staff have been adhering to all hygiene and safety guidelines to “minimise the risk” to customers, but said that it is “not possible to create an entirely risk-free environment”.A spokesman for the chain said: “The operating procedures and hygiene practices implemented by the company mean that all hand contact points are frequently cleaned and sanitised throughout the day. Pubs are also thoroughly cleaned at the end of every trading day.
“In addition, Wetherspoon has implemented a number of social distancing measures in all its pubs. These include; reduced capacity levels, the spacing out of tables and the installation of a number of floor screens between tables.
“While it is not possible to create an entirely risk-free environment, adherence to social distancing guidelines and rigorous implementation of hygiene standards minimises the risk.”
Fire crews tackle blaze at former synagogue and Hindu temple in Preston
Lancashire fire crews have been tackling a blaze at a former synagogue and Hindu temple in Preston this morning (Tuesday, June 8).
The fire broke out inside the derelict building in Avenham Place at around 4.30am and five fire engines and the aerial ladder platform were called to the scene.
The fire is now out but crews remain on site as damping down continues and the building is made safe. No injuries have been reported.
Pictures from inside the building show the dangers faced by firefighters, with charred stairs and roof beams on the brink of collapse.
The crumbling Victorian building has stood empty for 12 years and developers have been seeking to demolish the building and replace it with a cluster of four and five-bedroom homes.
It has been repeatedly targeted by vandals and the fire service says an investigation is now under way to establish whether today’s fire was started deliberately.
A fire service spokesman said: “At 4.31am, five fire engines from Preston, Bamber Bridge, Penwortham, and Blackpool, and an aerial ladder platform (ALP) from Blackpool, attended a derelict building fire in Avenham Place, Preston.
“The fire involved a two-story, derelict building approximately 10x10m in size. The whole property was affected.
“Firefighters used the ALP, three jets and a partner saw to extinguish the fire. They then proceeded to damp down the affected areas.
“No casualties have been reported. An investigation into the cause of the fire is now underway.”
You can view more pictures from the scene here.
Parents of Blackpool crash biker give update on son, 19, who was airlifted to hospital last night
The parents of a teenage biker have provided an update on their son who was airlifted to hospital after a crash in South Shore last night (Monday, June 7).
Speaking to the Gazette, the parents of 19-year-old Leo Sadler said their son is “lucky to be alive” but remains in a serious condition in Royal Preston Hospital.
Leo, from Squires Gate, came off his bike at around 5pm after a crash with a car at the junction of St Anne’s Road and St Martin’s Road. The car then reportedly lost control and crashed into a wall, police said.
He was taken by air ambulance to Royal Preston Hospital where he was admitted to the major trauma ward for emergency treatment.
His parents, Joe and Laura Oliver, say their son is now stable but has suffered potentially ‘life-changing’ injuries.
This morning, Leo’s dad, Joe, said: “He has broken his back in two places, broken his jaw, ankle, nasal passage and his eye socket.
“We are just waiting for the surgeons to determine if he has to have his back plated and pinned.”
Asked whether his son is expected to make a full recovery, Joe said: “At this point we don’t know to be honest. They have said it’s not life threatening but can be life-changing. But it could have been a hell of a lot worse.”
Leo’s mum, Laura, says her son is “lucky to be alive” and has thanked those who cared for him after the crash.
She said: “It’s the worst phone call you can get, to be told your child has been in an accident.
“But I want to say thank you to the man who sat with him and for helping him and everyone else who has helped him so far. He is so so lucky he is alive and not in a more serious condition.”
St Anne’s Road was closed for more than an hour whilst emergency services treated Leo at the scene and arrangements were made to airlift him to hospital.
An ambulance spokesman said: “Two ambulances, an air ambulance and an advanced paramedic went to the scene after a 999 call at 4.50pm reporting a road traffic collision between and car and motorbike
“The motorcyclist was airlifted to hospital with severe injuries.”
Lancashire Police has been approached for comment.
Preston biker suffers serious injuries after crash with Mercedes in Preston
A biker has been taken to hospital with serious injuries following a crash with a Mercedes in Preston last night (Monday, June 7).
The man, aged in his 20s, had been riding a Harley Davidson motorcycle when he was knocked off his bike at the junction between Eastway and Watling Street Road at 7.08pm.
Police say the man has suffered serious back and arm injuries and was taken to Royal Preston Hospital by ambulance for treatment.
Officers closed the road for around an hour whilst paramedics treated him at the scene.
No arrests have been made but police are asking those who witnessed the crash to get in touch.
This morning (Tuesday, June 8), a police spokesman said: “We were called to Watling Street Road, Ribbleton, at 7.08pm yesterday (June 7) following reports of a collision involving a Harley Davidson motorcycle and a Mercedes car.
“The male motorcyclist suffered back and arm injuries.
“Anyone with information can call police on 101, quoting log 1306 of June 7, 2021.”
A spokesman for North West Ambulance Service added: “We have taken a male patient to hospital suffering serious arm and leg injuries.”
Delays for Lakes-bound motorists after vehicle fire on M6
A lane has been closed on the M6 in Penrith this morning (Tuesday, June 8), leading to delays for those travelling to the Lake District.
Traffic officers have closed one lane on the northbound carriageway, between junctions 40 (Penrith) and 41 (Wigton), due to a vehicle fire.
Fire crews are at the scene and Highways England is warning of possible delays until 8.15am.
No injuries have been reported at this stage.
The incident is likely to cause some delays for those heading to Keswick, Ullswater and other popular spots in the North Lakes.
These were the headlines on Monday, June 7
Police still hunting for Preston knifeman after stabbing near Fishergate Hill
Police are still hunting for a group of men who stabbed a man in the back in Preston on Sunday (June 5).
The victim, aged in his 20s, remains in a critical but stable condition after being airlifted to hospital with a stab wound to his back.
Detectives have not yet made an arrest, but say the man is believed to have been attacked by “several men” in Grafton Street, off Fishergate Hill at around 3.30pm.
DI Chris Wellard, who is leading the investigation, says he believes the men were known to each other and the stabbing was a targeted attack.
Yesterday, he said: “At this time we are treating this as a targeted attack and believe there is no wider threat to the public.
“However, this was a serious attack on someone who has been left with critical injuries and we will have extra patrols in the area for reassurance and anybody with concerns is welcome to speak to an officer.”
Today (Monday, June 7), the force has renewed its appeal for those who might have witnessed the attack to come forward with information.
A police spokesman said: “Enquiries are ongoing and we continue to appeal to anyone in the area at the time who saw the group or has any information, to come forward.”
Man "fighting for his life in hospital" after Wigan police chase crash
A man in his 20s is “fighting for his life” in hospital after crashing his moped while being pursued by police in Wigan.
Officers riding off-road bikes chased the man who was on an off-road moped after he failed to stop shortly before 4.45pm yesterday (June 6), Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said.
The man came off the bike in Shuttle Street, Tyldesley and was taken to hospital in a critical condition, the force added.
Police were taking part in an anti-social behaviour operation at the time.
The incident has been referred to the Independent Office for Police Conduct, GMP said.
Pc John Cavanagh, from GMP’s serious investigation collision unit, said: “Our thoughts are with the man’s family who are understandably distressed whilst he fights for his life in hospital.
“A cordon is currently in place at the scene and we have referred the incident to the IOPC due to the police contact in the moments before this incident.
“We will do all we can to support any subsequent investigation.”
Anyone with information can report it online or by using GMP’s LiveChat service online at www.gmp.police.uk quoting incident number 2138 of 06/06/2021.
Alternatively, people can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.
Man's body found in Lancashire reservoir
A man's body was recovered from a reservoir in Blackburn yesterday (Sunday, June 6).
Lancashire Police said officers were called to the reservoir off Haslingden Road, Guide, just before 7pm.
The body is yet to be formally identified but police say they believe it to be missing 68-year-old Rickson Ashcroft.
There are not thought to be any suspicious circumstances at this stage, the force added.
Mr Ashcroft had last been seen in the Blackburn area at around 6pm on Wednesday (June 2) and a missing person’s appeal was under way to help find him.
Lytham schoolgirl, 15, still missing after 3 days
A search is ongoing for a 15-year-old Lytham girl who has been missing for three days.
Police are looking for Katie Aitchison, who was last seen in Blackpool town centre at around 11am on Friday (June 4).
She was reported to police as missing when she failed to return home that day.
Katie is described as a white, 5’4”, slim build, with long black curly hair. She was last seen wearing white and grey gym leggings, a black tube top, a dark blue scarf and beige trainers.
She had also been carrying a large black shoulder handbag.
For immediate sightings, police are asking the public to call 999.
Any information on her whereabouts can be reported to police on 101 quoting log number LC-20210604-1842.
Leyland teens wake up to burning home after tumble dryer catches fire
Two Leyland teenagers have been praised for their quick-thinking after they woke up to a fire inside their home this morning (Monday, June 7).
Dylan Painter, 15, and his 13-year-old sister Reigan had to act fast when a tumble dryer burst into flames inside their Leyland Lane home shortly after 7am.
The siblings, who attend Leyland St Mary’s Catholic High School, had been preparing for school when Dylan noticed a burning smell reaching his bedroom.
On the landing outside his room, Dylan found the family’s tumble dryer on fire.
The 15-year-old quickly alerted his younger sister, who was just waking up in her room down the hall, and the pair made a swift escape to the street outside.
With no phones on them, Reigan immediately waved down a woman in a passing car who stopped and called 999.
Their mum, Anne-Marie Stockton - who had left home a short time earlier to attend college - said the family have “lost everything in the fire”.
After answering the call from her frantic children, Anne-Marie got off the bus and was picked up by a family friend who rushed her home to her stunned children.
Outside her fire-wrecked home, which she has lived in since 2019, a shaken-up Anne-Marie was being supported by friends and neighbours, whilst fire crews continued to check the home for heat-spots.
She said: “The tumble dryer is only 6 months old, it was brand new. I just can’t believe what’s happened.
“When I got that call my heart stopped. Even though I knew the kids were alright, I was worried to death about my pets, our cat and hamster.
“But they’re both OK, thank God. I’m just in total shock. I loved this home too. We’ve been here three years and we’ve loved living here, our neighbours are so nice.
“I just keep thinking, what if Dylan and Reigan hadn’t woken up when they did for school? They could have been trapped in their rooms!
“My head’s spinning. You just don’t expect this to happen with a new dryer like that.”
Fire crews from Leyland, Penwortham, Chorley and Bamber Bridge were on the scene in minutes and quickly extinguished the fire whilst police closed the road.
The home has suffered extensive damage on its first-floor and their landlord, New Lease Residential Lettings, is moving the family into temporary accommodation today.
Anne-Marie said she returned home to find it a complete wreck, with the first-floor ceiling pulled down by fire crews to ensure flames had not spread to the roof. Firefighters at the scene said this was needed to prevent the fire from spreading to adjoining homes in the terrace.
Leyland Lane was closed between the Tesco Express store and Fairhaven Road before it was reopened at around 11am.
Friends and neighbours are now rallying together to raise funds for the family, who have lost most of their clothes, shoes and other possessions in the fire.
If you’d like to make a donation, you can do so by visiting the Just Giving page here.
Man found dead on church bench in Chorley town centre
A man in his 40s was found deceased on a bench in Chorley town centre at the weekend.
The man, who is understood to have been homeless, was found in the grounds of St George’s Church at around 7pm on Saturday (June 5).
Chorley teenagers Leah Bates and Jack Hine, both aged 17, had been walking along Chapel Street when they noticed the man sat motionless on a bench with his dog beside him.
Leah’s mum, Laura Bates, said the pair were concerned and went to check on him, but they sadly found him unresponsive.
The youngsters called 999 and Jack - who was first-aid trained with the air cadets - prepared a defibrillator and kept the ambulance service informed over the phone.
The pair then stayed with the man and his dog until police and paramedics arrived at the scene.
Lancashire Police took the dog into their care and said arrangements will be made to rehome her.
A police spokesman said: “We were called at around 7.05pm on Saturday to reports a body had been found in the church grounds on Chapel Street, Chorley.
“We attended and sadly found the body of a man aged in his 40s.
“His next of kin have been informed and are being supported by specially-trained officers.
“There are not thought to be any suspicious circumstances and a file will be passed to the coroner in due course.”
Laura said: “It’s so sad. I’m heartbroken, he was such a nice chap. I used to buy him food and drinks and food for his dog.
“My daughter is really upset by the whole experience but I am very proud of her and her boyfriend for the way they responded.
“They were so mature and caring and made sure he and his dog were not left alone.
“They stayed with him until the ambulance arrived and made sure he was treated with dignity and respect.”