Lancashire LIVE: M6 northbound closed due to overturned vehicle
A crash involving an overturned vehicle at junction 31 of the M6 has resulted in the closure of the northbound carriageway this afternoon (September 1).
Wednesday, 1st September 2021, 3:19 pm
Here are the latest updates:
Last updated: Wednesday, 01 September, 2021, 15:21
Traffic officers are in the process of closing lane four for a barrier repair.
Delays are building along the M6 following the incident this afternoon
The northbound carriageway could be closed for more than two hours as delays continue to grow.
Normal traffic is expected between 5.45pm and 6pm.
