News you can trust since 1873
BREAKING
‘Help us get Jack home’ - 13-year-old boy has heart attack on holiday
Child, 2, dies after being hit by car at holiday park
Police officer struck by train while saving man dies in hospital
Asda issues urgent recall for more than 10 ‘unsafe to eat’ snacks
Wilko temporarily stops redundancies amid last minute rescue bids
Labour politician Lord Alan Haworth dead at 75

Lancashire County Council boss caught drink driving on Blackpool Promenade

A council worker was caught drink driving after police pulled her over in Blackpool.
By Matthew Calderbank
Published 30th Aug 2023, 15:08 BST
Updated 30th Aug 2023, 15:20 BST

Bonita Corbett was over the limit when officers halted her car on the Promenade as she was returning home from a night out.

The 39-year-old, who works as a team leader for Lancashire County Council, was brought before Blackpool Magistrates on Tuesday (August 29).

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Corbett, of Ansdell Road, Blackpool, admitted drink driving and was ordered to pay a £730 fine. She was also banned from driving for 17 months.

Most Popular
Bonita Corbett, 39, of Ansdell Road, Blackpool was over the limit when officers halted her car on the PromenadeBonita Corbett, 39, of Ansdell Road, Blackpool was over the limit when officers halted her car on the Promenade
Bonita Corbett, 39, of Ansdell Road, Blackpool was over the limit when officers halted her car on the Promenade

Trevor Colebourne, defending, said Corbett had been on a date but felt the need to leave the man's home.

She had been drinking but got into her car and began driving home before she was stopped by police.

Her lawyer told the court that police had no complaint about her speed and there had been no collision, but the 39-year-old failed a roadside breath test.