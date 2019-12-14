Knifeman robs One Stop in Fleetwood - a day after similar raid at the Halifax bank and break-in at the Spar

A shop in Fleetwood was robbed at knifepoint – a day after a bank branch was targeted in similar circumstances.

A man burst into the One Stop store in Lord Street, brandishing his weapon and ordering a worker to open a till, at around 10.50pm yesterday, police said.

The day before, a knifeman stole a large amount of cash from Halifax in Poulton Street at around 9.15am. A man arrested shortly after was released without charge.

A police spokesman told The Gazette it was too early to say if the two robberies are linked, but Supt Damian Kitchen said he hoped the arrest of three men in the aftermath of the One Stop raid would “put an end” to things.

The force did not say what offences the unnamed men allegedly committed.

Ch Insp Hassan Khan, head of tactical operations for Blackpool, Fylde and Wyre, Lancaster, and Morecambe, tweeted: “Brilliant work by Lancashire Police in arresting three for armed robbery (knife) in Fleetwood. Reported at 11.50pm, two arrested minutes later and a third just moments ago. No injuries reported. Top work.”

The town’s Spar shop in Blakiston Street had booze taken during a break-in at around 5am yesterday.