Kirkham Prison absconder caught in Lancaster

An absconder from Kirkham Prison has been caught in Lancaster, police said.

Nathan Alan Stewart, formerly of Albert Street in Penrith, evaded authorities for almost a month, disappearing from the category D facility on August 16.

Police arrested Stewart after nearly a month on the run.

Stewart was jailed for three years and nine months in March 2018, after being found guilty of theft, burglary, and conspiracy to commit burglary.

Police thanked everyone who had shared their appeal to find him.