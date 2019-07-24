Kirkham police appeal for information six weeks after teen was sexually assaulted on a bus

Have your say

Police have taken more than six weeks to appeal for information after a teenager was sexually assaulted on a bus.

On Friday, June 14, police were called after a 17 year old girl was groped on the number 61 bus on Poulton Street in Kirkham.

The sexual assault happened six weeks ago.

Today, officers appealed for information about the incident, six weeks after it is alleged to have taken place.

The 17 year old girl was leaving the number 61 bus, which runs between Preston and Kirkham, at around 3:10pm, when she was groped in the crotch areas by a man.

A 17 year old boy who was on the bus was also verbally threatened and assaulted by the same man.

Police say the man is tall, in his mid-20s, with light brown hair and stubble.

At the time of the incident he was wearing a dark green Nike t-shirt and grey tracksuit pants.

Officers think he stayed on the bus until it reached Wesham.

PC Steve Allen said: “This has understandably left the victims upset and shaken up.

“We know the bus was busy around the time of the incident. If you were on the bus and saw something you think may help with our investigation, please get in touch.”

Anyone with information should call 101 quoting log number 890 of 14th June.