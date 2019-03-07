Kirkham man Liam Diamond lied about his past to get job working with vulnerable youngsters in children's home

A man who was previously served with a child abduction notice tried to get a job as a residential support worker in a children's home, a court has heard.

Liam Diamond, 25, of Turnberry Close, Kirkham, applied to work at Duddle Farm as a residential support worker, but did not tell firm Aurora Care about his history.

Prosecuting, Barbara Webster said in 2013 Diamond had been issued with a Section 2 Child abduction warning Notice by police not to contact a 13-year-old boy.



CAWN’s are a tactic used by police and social care to protect children from people that may place them at risk.



Effectively they are warning letters aimed at combatting incidents where young people place themselves in potentially exploitative situations, either through association or inappropriate relationships.



During a hearing at Preston Crown Court, Diamond admitted a charge of fraud by failing to disclose the fact that he had been ever the subject of any allegations in relation to the safety and welfare of children, young people and/or vulnerable adults, either substantiated or unsubstantiated.



He was under a legal duty to disclose the information and admitted intending to make a gain, namely a paid position of employment as a residential support worker caring for vulnerable children.



The offence took place over a period between May and October 2016.



Judge Andrew Jefferies QC imposed a 12 month community order with 150 hours of unpaid work.



