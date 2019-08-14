Kirkham hit and run update: fourth teenager released under investigation

Have your say

A fourth teenager has been released under investigation after an alleged hit and run in Kirkham.



Andrew Dean, 46, from Wesham, was found in the road at the junction of Freckleton Street and the A583 Kirkham Bypass with head injuries on Thursday, July 18.

Andrew Dean was pronounced dead at the scene.

Four teenagers from Greater Manchester were arrested on suspicion of Andrew's murder.

On Saturday, July 20, three were released without charge, with a fourth, an 18-year-old man from Ashton-under-Lyne, released on bail pending further enquiries.

Today, Lancashire police confirmed that the 18 year old man had been released under investigation pending further enquiries.

On Monday, July 22, a GoFundMe page was established to raise money for Andrew's children.