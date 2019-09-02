Kirkham absconder Paul Creedy arrested: two week manhunt ends in Manchester

Have your say

A two-week long manhunt to find absconded Kirkham prison inmate Paul Creedy has ended with is arrest, police said.

Creedy, 26, evaded authorities after absconding from HMP Kirkham on Wednesday, August 14.

Almost 20 offenders have absconded from Kirkham Prison in the last 12 months.

Police confirmed today that the convicted killer was hunted down to Manchester and arrested on Saturday.

Creedy was sentenced to ten years in prison for manslaughter and conspiracy to commit robbery in 2013 after he and his fellow gang members pushed a man into a canal and left him to drown during a crime spree.

Police had warned the public not to approach him while he was on the run.

A 2018 independent inspection of HMP Kirkham found that unsuitable offenders were still being sent to the category D open prison, despite concerns having been raised in previous reports.