Kebab shop boss fined and banned over filthy rat-infested Kirkham takeaway

A takeaway boss was fined thousands of pounds after magistrates said he had shown a total disregard for public safety.

Asim Mailk was personally fined £4,136 and his company, for which he is sole director, was fined a total of £13,000.

Chairman of the Bench at Blackpool Magistrates Court Simon Bridge told him: “People need to trust that premises at clean and safe- you showed a total disregard for that despite numerous visits by the local authority.”

He also issued a prohibition order which forbids Malik from being involved in the management of food businesses

Malik, 29, of Aubigny Drive, Preston, was previously found guilty in his absence of 19

food hygiene offences and three health and safety offences.

His company Kirkham Kebabs Ltd was found guilty of eight similar offences.

After that hearing a warrant was issued for the father-of-one’s arrest but he gave himself up.

This week he attended Blackpool Magistrates Court to be sentenced following the prosecution by Fylde Borough Council whose officers made five inspection visits.

The court heard how he had blatantly carried on trading after failure to improve his premises on Freckleton Street, Kirkham.

There were problems with rat droppings, dirty staff toilets and unusable sinks.

There was old dough on the pizza dough rolling machine and evidence of mould.

Staff working for him did not wear proper protective clothing or headgear.

Food preparation areas were dirty and grease ridden.

There had been a blatant disregard for advice from council staff about the way improvements must be carried out and vital paperwork completed.

The takeaway and food delivery business had described itself in its website as “always striving to give our customers the best experience but behind the scenes this was not the case.

The court heard that Malik had now quit his role as owner and was working as a chef at the takeaway.

He earns £1,700 per month which included rent from a flat above the premises.

His lawyer Steven Duffy said Malik had sold machinery in the takeaway to a new owner which raised £4000 to £5,000.

The lawyer said: “My client effectively took his eye off the ball and relied on two staff to keep the place going.

“He could only work late in the day because of child care issues. No-one received any injuries and as far as we know no-one has ever been taken ill as a result of eating food there.”

“He is closing down the limited company and is now just a chef.”