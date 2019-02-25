Katie Price convicted of being drunk in charge of vomit-stained pink range rover

Former glamour model Katie Price has been given another driving ban for being nearly twice the limit while in charge of her pink Range Rover.

Police found the 40-year-old slurring her speech and slumped in the back of her car in a "very" drunken state in Greenwich, south-east London, in the early hours of October 10 last year.

Katie Price arrives at Bexley Magistrates' Court for her drink driving court case.

She told Bexley Magistrates' Court on Monday that a mystery man had been driving her car but Judge Nigel Dean found she was not a "plausible" or "credible" witness.

He found her guilty of being in charge of the vehicle while over the legal limit, but ordered a charge of drink-driving to be dropped because prosecutors offered insufficient evidence.

Price was banned from driving for a further three months and ordered to pay a fine of £1,500.

Along with costs and a victim surcharge, her total bill for the offence came to £2,425.

PCs Benjamin Jones and Balvinder Mann first saw her car veer off Shooter's Hill and hit a grass verge at 12.40am before seeing it stationary about 15 minutes later.

They discovered her in the back of the Range Rover, which police noted had damage to the bumper, shrubbery attached to it, as well as vomit.

Price, of Horsham, West Sussex, blamed her fellow passenger and friend Kris Boyson for not revealing the identity of the person who was supposedly driving her £130,000 car.

As she clashed with the prosecutor, Price told the court: "No he's not helping me at all. That's why I'm in this trouble."