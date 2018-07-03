Jurors find retired Blackpool rock factory businessman guilty of historic abuse charges - but clear his current and ex wives

A retired rock factory worker has been found guilty of historic sexual abuse of children.

Pensioner Derek Jessop, 75, of Regent Road East, Blackpool, was convicted of four rapes, seven indecent assaults and attempted rape involving four victims between 1960 and 2001.

The jury panel acquitted hix ex-wife and his current wife of a string of sexual abuse charges after a trial at Preston Crown Court..



His ex-wife Lesley Jessop, 63. of Brooklyn Road, Blackpool, was cleared of two counts of indecent assault of a 15-year-old boy between 1984 and 1985.



She admitted to having sex with him but claimed it was at a much later date, when he was of consenting age.



Derek Jessop's current wife, Thailand national Malee Kadram, 40, was cleared of five counts of indecency with a child and one count of indecent assault relating to two boys aged as young as 13 and eight.



The couple, who were arrested at Manchester Airport as they attempted to leave the UK for Thailand, had claimed the allegations were financially motivated.



Jessop, who worked in various rock and sweet factories in the resort, began his campaign of vile sex abuse in the 1960s and 1970s.

He continued to abuse several young girls over a number of years.

Jessop will be sentenced on August 10.