A woman who kept her hopes alive despite her TV composer ex-boyfriend saying he felt sick at the sight of her has been told by an Old Bailey judge: "It has to stop."

Timea Csomorova, 34, got a job as a nanny and moved around the corner from where Max Wilson lived in Hampstead, north London, after they split, the court heard.

Judge tells love-sick woman 'It has got to stop'

Over three years, she would stand outside Mr Wilson's house and haunt his favourite cafes, staring at him, making him feel "spied on" and "physically sick", jurors were told.

She sent him a text saying she would "always love you no matter what you do" and a Christmas card with the message "All I want for Christmas is you", jurors heard.

Mr Wilson is a successful TV and theatre composer, whose music has been used on Top Gear, Ghost Whisperer and America's Most Wanted.

Giving evidence, the defendant denied stalking but said: "I should not have gone to his house. When you are in love you always have hope."

Csomorova, of Belsize Park, was cleared of stalking causing "serious alarm or distress" between October 2014 and December 2017, while the jury could not decide on a lesser stalking charge.

At a hearing on Wednesday, the prosecution said they would not to seek a retrial.

Judge Wendy Joseph QC said: "It's got to stop. It's got to stop. I am satisfied that I have heard evidence and it has to stop.

"This has really been a difficult and testing trial in a variety of ways.

"Here is a woman who is facing a man who says in front of a court of law he feels sick with fear when he sees her, and distress when he sees her, and she says 'but if you are in love you always have hope'."

Csomorova was later handed a restraining order under the Protection from Harassment Act 1997.

The order banned her from contacting Mr Wilson directly or indirectly for the next 10 years.

It also barred her from going near his home or anywhere else she knows he is, as well as 22 streets around north London.