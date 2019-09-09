Joe Bunney injured in M55 smash: former Blackpool FC left back suffers "serious injuries" after crashing into central reservation and hitting a tree

Former Blackpool FC left back Joe Bunney has suffered "a number of serious injuries" after crashing into the central reservation - and then a tree - on the M55, police said.

Bunney had reportedly been driving alone in a Vauxhall Mokka at 3:30am on Sunday when he crashed between J1 and J3.

Joe Bunney, who played left back for Blackpool FC, before signing for Bolton Wanderers earlier this month.

The footballer, who signed for Bolton Wanderers on transfer deadline day earlier this month, was rushed to the Royal Preston Hospital, where he is still receiving treatment.

This morning, Wanderers confirmed that Bunney had broken multiple ribs, as well as his collarbone, and would remain in hospital for a further 48 hours.

Police have now appealed for witnesses of the crash, or anyone with dashcam footage, to come forward.

Sergeant Dave Hurst of Lancashire Police’s Tac Ops Division, said: “We are looking into the circumstances surrounding the collision and would ask that anyone who witnessed it and is yet to contact us, does so as soon as possible.

“Likewise, if you have any dash cam footage which may be helpful to the investigation, we would like to hear from you.

“Our thoughts remain with the injured man at this time.”

Anyone with information can call 101 quoting log number 210 of September 8.