Jihadists jailed for life over terror attack which claimed lives of Blackpool couple

Seven jihadists have been jailed for life for a terrorist attack in Tunisia in which a Blackpool couple were murdered.

Denis and Elaine Thwaite were killed in the Sousse terrorist attack in 2015 along with 28 other British holidaymakers in the resort in Tunisia.

Denis and Elaine Thwaite were killed in the terror attack while on holiday in Tunisia in June 2015

A court in Tunisia this week jailed seven of the terrorists to life in jail over the attack at a museum and on a beach that killed 60 people in total.

Dozens of other defendants were on trial over the linked shooting in Tunis and Sousse, which occurred just months apart.

Three men were given life for murder in the first attack in March 2015 at the Bardo museum in Tunis.

Another four were handed a life term for the Susse terror attack, in which Mr and Mrs Thwaite were killed.

The memorial to the couple, which was unveiled in Blackpool last year

The couple were killed on June 26 by Tunisian student Seifeddine Rezgui, 23.

The gunman, who has links to terror organisation Islamic State, opened fire on the couple and other holidaymakers in Sousse, leaving 38 dead, including 30 Britons.

Mr Thwaites, 70, was from Stockton and Mrs Thwaites, 69, from Birmingham, but the pair lived in Blackpool.

Mr Thwaites used to play for Birmingham FC and played for the club between 1962 to 1972.

Lindsey Clifford and Danny Clifford at the memorial on the Promenade for Denis and Elaine Thwaites

He moved to Blackpool where it is believed he became a hospital porter.

Last year, a memorial to the couple was unveiled on Blackpool’s North Promenade.

Featuring a plaque in tribute to former footballer Denis and his wife and a sun-shaped stone carving on the ground, it also includes two benches facing each other across the carving.

One of the benches will be dedicated to Denis and Elaine and the second to all other victims of terror.

Denis and Elaine Thwaite

Speaking last year, the couple's daughter, Lindsey, said: “Mum and Dad were just the best, always smiling and making us laugh

“This is such a special location which bring back so many wonderful memories.

“I moved here with Mum and Dad from Birmingham when I was five and they ran a guest house in Knowle Avenue up until I was 11.

“It was such a happy childhood and I have such fond recollections of walks along the Promenade and the beach with them in that area.

“We have some amazing memories but some days they are masked with the sadness.

“Since Mum and Dad were so cruelly taken away, we have struggled to find a place where we can just sit and have space when we need it most.

“Now, thanks to Blackpool Council, we have this beautiful memorial and a special place to be at peace with them.”