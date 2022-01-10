'Jewellery and bunch of house keys' stolen from Cleveleys bungalow after burglar ransacks home

A man was caught on CCTV making his way to the back of a property in Holmefield Avenue at around 12.30pm today (Monday, January 10).

The offender proceeded to smash the bathroom window of the bungalow before attempting to kick down the back door.

He then smashed a glass panel on the back door to gain entry before making an "untidy search of two bedrooms".

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A burglar stole a "quantity of jewellery and a bunch of house keys" after breaking into a bungalow in Holmefield Avenue, Cleveleys (Credit: Google)

Police said the man then fled the scene with "a quantity of jewellery and a large bunch of house keys".

Officers urged anyone who found a set of keys on the street to hand them into Fleetwood Police Station in Church Street.

Residents who saw anyone acting suspiciously in the area were asked to call 101, quoting LC 20220110-0613.

You can also report any information online at doitonline.lancashire.police.uk.

For lots of useful tips and advice to keep your home secure, visit www.lancashire.police.uk/help-advice/property-safety/burglary.aspx.