Jealous Blackpool man waved knife at ex’s lover

A jealous doorman who stalked his ex partner waved a knife at her new flame after finding out about their relationship on social media.

In a harrowing statement the victim of controlling Dean Phillips told a court how before their split, he had banned her from wearing makeup and stopped her attending college as there were “lads on the course”.

After the pair split up, the 23-year-old, of Blackpool Road, Blackpool, began to stalk her, bombarding her with messages and parking outside her home.

Preston Crown Court heard matters took a serious turn when he found out she was in a new relationship on Facebook.

Between May 1 and 29 Philips admitted stalking her in Lytham and St Annes.

Prosecuting, Bob Sastry said: “It’s the Crown’s case that in early May 2017 the complainant started a relationship with a different man.

The accused discovered this through social media.

“In a 23 day period from May 5 to 28 there were 183 phone calls from the defendant and 197 text messages. There were also Snapchat and Facebook messages.

“On April 19 a text was sent in relation to seeing her status on Facebook as ‘in a relationship’.

“Over the next three weeks he was seen in the area around her home and would park outside.”

On May 26, the victim and her new partner saw him sitting outside and she shouted at him to go away.

Philips shouted: “I’ll break his fingers”.

When the man went out to confront him, he pulled out a blue knife and waved it at them, before driving away.

In a victim statement, the woman spoke of his “obsessive and controlling” behaviour, and said: “His behaviour has caused me untold stress.

“My life has been a misery for years.”

Recorder Michael Murray imposed 13 months suspended for two years, with a rehabilitation requirement and 180 hours unpaid work.