Jail for 'reckless' crook who punched woman and stole her car before crashing it in Blackpool

A thug who “viciously” punched a woman, stole her car and crashed in on a busy Blackpool road has been jailed.

The victim, aged in her 50s, had parked her Mini One in South Shore on October 25 when she was approached by 28-year-old Richard Mullen, who grabbed her by the throat and demanded the keys.

When she fought back, he punched her and took the keys before driving off, police said.

He then drove off towards Yeadon Way, driving on the wrong side of the road as he overtook other cars, before crashing into a Ford Fiesta, seriously injuring the driver, and running off.

Mullen, of Harriet Row, Blairgowrie, Scotland, was sentenced to six years and two months in prison for robbery when he appeared at Preston Crown Court last week.

He will serve an eight-month term for dangerous driving concurrently. Mullen was also put on an extended five-year licence upon his release.

Speaking after the court hearing, Det Con Adam Weaver, of Blackpool Police, said: “Mullen’s actions that day put the lives of dozens of motorists at risk.

“After viciously attacking a woman and stealing her car, he made off on one of Blackpool’s main roads, driving towards oncoming motorists as he weaved through

traffic.

“He collided with a car, leaving the driver with serious injuries, before attempting to make off from the scene.

“Mullen’s behaviour was completely reckless and irresponsible. We welcome the sentence handed down at court, the significance of which highlights the gravity of his offending.”

Mullen pleaded guilty to offences including robbery, dangerous driving and failing to provide a specimen for analysis.

He was disqualified from driving for 59 months.