Jail for drink driver who killed Preston woman as she left Fleetwood bingo hall

A 'reckless and irresponsible' drink driver who killed a Preston woman and seriously injured her friend after crashing into them as they left a Fleetwood bingo hall has been jailed.

Leon Kay, 33, of Lydia Street, Accrington, was sentenced to more than eight years in prison at Preston Crown Court yesterday.

Lynne McDermott

Kay was arrested earlier this year following the crash on Station Road, close to the junction with Amounderness Way, around 9.10pm on February 2.

He had been driving a white BMW 330i car when he collided with a parked and unoccupied Ford Ecosport and two women pedestrians.

One of the women, Lynne McDermott, 56, suffered serious leg injuries and multiple fractures. She was taken to Royal Preston Hospital and died the following day.

The second woman, Deborah Barton, 57, also from Preston, suffered multiple fractures to her left shoulder, arm, hip, ankle and pelvis. She was treated at Royal Preston Hospital and continues to be supported after suffering life-changing injuries.

Kay was arrested at the scene on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving and drink driving. He was breath-tested in custody, giving a reading of 69 micrograms of alcohol per 100 millilitres of breath. The legal limit is 35 micrograms of alcohol per 100 millilitres.

He was later charged with causing death by dangerous driving, causing serious injury by dangerous driving, and drink driving.

He initially denied the charges, but later changed his plea to guilty. He was sentenced to eight years and nine months in prison, and was banned from driving for nine years and four months.

Sgt Lee Harris, of Lancashire Police’s tactical operations team, said: “Leon Kay should never have got behind the wheel of his car that night.

“Knowing he had consumed alcohol, he drove around the area in a reckless and irresponsible manner before colliding with both victims. Sadly Mrs McDermott’s injuries were to prove fatal.

“Kay’s actions were completely unacceptable and have left both families devastated and heartbroken. My thoughts continue to remain with Mrs McDermott, Mrs Barton, their family and friends.

“We welcome the sentence handed down at court and hope it serves as a warning to others.

“Drinking or taking drugs when driving is unacceptable and our efforts to catch those responsible will continue.

"As well as the risk of suffering or causing a serious injury or death, there are a number of potentially devastating consequences of drink and drug driving from losing your license and a hefty fine to losing your livelihood along with your family and friends.

"Catching drink or drug drivers is a priority for police in Lancashire and we will continue to crack down on drink and drug driving to help make our roads safer.”