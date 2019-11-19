'It's been blown out of proportion': Salon responds to claims of assault on homeless man

Staff at a Blackpool hair salon have spoken out following allegations of an assault on a vulnerable homeless man on the steps of their business.

A member of staff at Toni&Guy, on Birley Street, denied throwing a bucket of cold water on a man this morning following a now-deleted Facebook post from local homeless support group The Albert Project.

A member of staff at the hair salon, who did not want to be named, said: "There was a homeless guy on the step and two wardens lifted him off, and he had weed himself so I rinsed off the step. None of the water touched him. It's just been blown out of proportion.

"I just cleaned up afterwards and that was it."

A police spokesman said: "At 9.22am at Toni&Guy on Birley Street, a man was refusing to leave the address. A couple of police officers have attended and he has been moved on and the case has been closed."

He said there was no suggestion that any assault had taken place based on the police's logs, and that their involvement in the matter had come to a close.