Investigation under way after video shows car burst into flames in Bispham
Bispham fire crews were called out in the early hours of Friday morning after a car was found in flames in the road.
Residents in King George Avenue and Warbreck Drive say they were awakened by the sound of an 'explosion' at 4.20am, followed by a strong smell of smoke and fumes.
Outside, at the junction of the two roads, a white car was found shrouded in smoke and its engine on fire.
The shocking scene was caught on camera shortly before fire crews from Bispham station arrived at the scene.
Firefighters used two hose reel jets to extinguish the fire and were in attendance for around forty minutes.
Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service said police were called to the scene and the cause was under investigation.
Today (Monday, September 21), the fire service was approached for an update on its investigation, but it said a conclusive explanation for the fire has not been found.
Lancashire Police was also approached for details, but the force said it was unable to find the incident on its logs.
What the fire service did say
On Saturday (September 18), a fire service spokesman said: "At 4.21am on Friday, September 17, one fire engine from Bispham attended a vehicle fire on King George Avenue, Blackpool.
"The incident involved one vehicle that was well alight on the roadway when crews arrived.
"Firefighters used two hose reel jets to extinguish the fire. They were in attendance for forty minutes.
"The police were also called to the scene at the time of the incident. A fire investigation is now underway."
