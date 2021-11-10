Investigation into attempted burglary which saw Thornton couple held at knifepoint in their home continues

A couple were held at knifepoint by two offenders wearing balaclavas inside their home in Tallington Close on Tuesday, November 2.

The victims, a man and a woman in their 20s, were both injured in the frightening assault and were rushed to hospital for treatment.

They have since been discharged to continue their recovery at home.

Two men were arrested later that night following a search of the area.

One man, aged 28, was arrested on suspicion of aggravated burglary, and a second, aged 41, was arrested on suspicion of assault (GBH).

The pair were taken into custody but have since been released on police bail.

Det Chief Insp Jill Johnston, of Lancashire Police, said: "While two arrests have been made our investigation is still very much ongoing and I would therefore encourage anyone with information to please come forward with anything at all they think could assist with our enquiries.

"We are particularly interested in speaking to anyone with CCTV, ring doorbell or dash cam footage from around the local area to get in touch as this may have captured the offenders running away or any vehicles seen acting suspiciously at around 7.30pm and could therefore contain vital evidence."

Footage can be uploaded directly by clicking HERE.

Anyone with information can also contact police by calling 101, quoting log number 1316 of November 2.

Alternatively, independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at https://crimestoppers-uk.org/.