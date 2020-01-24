Intruders break into jewellers in Cleveleys after forcing entry through rooftop

Have your say

A jewellers in Cleveleys has been broken into during the early hours of the morning (January 24).



Intruders forced entry into Sherratt's Jewellers, at the junction of Victoria Road West and Rossall Road, at 5.45am.

Sherratt's Jewellers at the junction of Victoria Road West and Rossall Road, Cleveleys was broken into at around 5.45am this morning (January 24). Pic: Google

Police said nothing was taken, but the would-be thieves caused significant damage after gaining entry through the rooftop.

A police spokesman said: "We were called at around 5.45am to the report of a break in at a jewellers on Victoria Road West, Cleveleys.

"Nothing was taken. It is under investigation."