Infatuated farmer in harassment charge against ex lover

A dairy farmer has admitted harassing his former flame.

John Sanderson, 67, of Pasture Barn farm, Fleetwood Road, Medlar-with-Wesham, near Preston, admits harassing the Lancaster woman between February and June by attending her home and making phone calls to her.

Magistrates' Court

She had a previous restraining order against him in 2000, but afterwards they had a brief relationship, the court heard.

Prosecuting, Beth Pilling said: “ The complainant was in a relationship with the defendant nearly 20 years ago. It was a brief relationship. Both parties then moved on.

“The complainant refers to him repeatedly getting involved in her life. It’s explained to be unwanted communication.

“ It was in terms of wanting to assist her with gardening, wanting to be with her, attending her address uninvited.

In a victim impact statement the woman said: “ John knows he’s making me feel this way. I’ve told him and the police have told him.

“I do not want John in my life.”

The court heard the woman felt she could resolve the matter herself at first, but now felt like a “prisoner in her own home” and it had got to the stage where she could not stay in her own house without fearing him turning up.

Defending, Natalie Mackenzie said: “ During February the defendant attended her home. On April 20 he was warned by a police officer but the contact continued.

“Following on from the previous order there was a resumption of contact which was consensual. It led to a relationship for a period of time. That subsequently broke down again, but the relationship continued in the sense she would ask him to go round and help with jobs.

“We then come to the period she says she doesn’t want any contact with him. Mr Sanderson is aware a line has to be drawn under this relationship.

“He is married. He has grown up children and 18 grandchildren so he has a busy family."

The court was told his wife was terminally ill.

He was given a rehabilitation requirement, a restraining order, a £150 fine, £85 surcharge and £85 costs.