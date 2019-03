Have your say

Immigration Enforcement officers have been spotted outside a business in Fleetwood town centre.

A number of immigration enforcement officers were seen entering a business premises in Poulton Street, near the junction with Lord Street, at around 1pm today (Wednesday, March 13).

Immigration Enforcement in Poulton Street, Fleetwood on Wednesday, March 13. Credit - Andrew Park

Eyewitness Andrew Park told the Gazette that a person had been led out of the building and escorted to the Immigration Enforcement van.

The Home Office have been approached for comment.

